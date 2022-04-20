Project Manager & Business Analyst

Project Manager:
- The Project Managers primary task is to Manage the Project, the Risk and the Issues to ensure the project runs smoothly on time and on budget.
- The Project Manager plans, organises, directs, controls and coordinates special programmes or projects within the company for new and existing clients.
Business Analyst:
- The Business Analysts primary task is to analyse business Requirements, identify gaps, provide workable solutions and workarounds, and documenting and communicating those requirements and solutions in a fashion that satisfies both the client and Company.
- The business analyst’s needs to have sufficient business insight and experience to be able to clearly communicate solutions to stakeholders, facilitators and partners.
- Furthermore, the Business Analyst supports the communication and delivery of those requirements with the relevant internal and external stakeholders, throughout the entire project life cycle, resolving queries, changes, bugs and facilitate the Go-live and Initial Support process.
Experience:
- At least 5 years’ experience in the same or similar position;
- Banking Industry and or Financial experience are essential;
- High level of personal integrity and ethics;
- Work Accountability and ownership mentality.
Education:
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training
- National diploma, recognised certificate or degree in relevant field will be an advantage.
Special requirements:
- Willing to work overtime from time to time. (As an exception when required);
- Short term travel (national and international) as and when required;
- Must have own and reliable transport.
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- Project Manager
- Agile
- BA
- PM