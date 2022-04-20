Software Engineer at Sabenza IT

Do you want the ability to make a real impact on your projects? Are you looking for an opportunity where you will have a lot of autonomy and responsibility to grow as a professional? We can help!

Our client in the Retail sector is looking for a Software Engineer, you’ll work with the team to develop new software applications. You will be involved in all aspects of software development including designing and developing the code for products as well as working on client-side web application technologies.

Requirements

– Expert in programming languages such as .net framework (C#), vb.net, c++, Java, Python, PHP, C++, and other scripting languages

– Maintains high standards for the current state of a software project by adhering to design, coding, testing, and documentation standards.

– Performs technical tasks related to program enhancements, maintenance, and enhancement of existing systems.

– Collaborates with business analysts, project managers, and end-users to understand requirements, architect applications, and build technology.

– Uses coding languages or scripting methodologies to solve a problem with a custom work ow.

– Works with cross-functional teams to implement software features and functionality in a timely manner.

Technical skills required for 2 applications in the Logistics Systems team.

ASN-Advanced Shipping Notice System

.Net (Asp.net 4.6.)

MS SQL

WCF services.

MRS-Merchandise Returns System

C# MVC (not sure of the version possibly 5) PL SQL (oracle)

WCF services

Nice to have

Exposure to Azure DevOps CI/CD pipelines.

Knowledge of Git.

C# .net Core is advantageous for future Kafka integrations required on these applications.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related eld required – Five years of experience in software development required.

Must have 5+ years of experience in software development with a background in large scale systems and/or distributed systems

Experience working with C#, ASP.NET, or other object-oriented languages.

Desired Skills:

C++

C#

Vb.Net

Java

Python

Asp.Net

MS SQL

ASN

WCF

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position