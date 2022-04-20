SQL Database Developer

The Database developer is to be involved with system design, analysis, and creation of code, SQL queries as well as updating the database and creating tables.

Responsibilities:

Create SQL objects using T-SQL (queries, procedures, functions, objects, tables)

Experience in Microsoft SQL database administration and maintenance, in Microsoft SQL script development and in Microsoft SSIS and SSRS development

Understanding of performance optimization techniques and best practices

Working on AI and analytics products

Designing indexes

Data Modelling

Database Design

Requirements

Relevant Diploma / Degree

5+ years’ experience in software development

SQL knowledge and experience

T-SQL

C# knowledge and experience will be advantageous

Desired Skills:

SQL

SSIS

SSRS

AI

Database Development

Optimization

T-SQL

SQL Queries

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Database Design / Development / Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

