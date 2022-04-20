SQL Database Developer

The Database developer is to be involved with system design, analysis, and creation of code, SQL queries as well as updating the database and creating tables.
Responsibilities:
- Create SQL objects using T-SQL (queries, procedures, functions, objects, tables)
- Experience in Microsoft SQL database administration and maintenance, in Microsoft SQL script development and in Microsoft SSIS and SSRS development
- Understanding of performance optimization techniques and best practices
- Working on AI and analytics products
- Designing indexes
- Data Modelling
- Database Design
Requirements
- Relevant Diploma / Degree
- 5+ years’ experience in software development
- SQL knowledge and experience
- T-SQL
- C# knowledge and experience will be advantageous
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- SSIS
- SSRS
- AI
- Database Development
- Optimization
- T-SQL
- SQL Queries
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Database Design / Development / Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric