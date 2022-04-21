Angular Developer (Contract & Perm)

Diversify your Angular Deveopment Portfolio. Responsible for end to end implementation, unit testing and deployment of complex software solutions with special focus on user interfaces applying best practices in UX and CX principles. Assisting application architect in designing software solutions and aiding in the testing of user interfaces.

Requirements:

Relevant IT Degree or Diploma

7+ years of relevant IT software experience (Development SDLC lifecycle)

3+ years of experience in Angular development using TypeScript

Proven experience working in an AGILE environment.

Strong in Unit Testing, Integration Testing and Mocking

Good Understanding of UX and CX Principles

Extensive experience with browser based technologies.

Experience consumption of REST web services.

Familiarity creating and using Docker/Kubernetes

Join this international team and add value with your senior development skills today! Upload your CV or email [Email Address Removed] (Word Format)

