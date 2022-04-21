BI Developer

Apr 21, 2022

Key Performance Areas

  • Development environment, develop, upgrade and support
  • Setup and configure new Reports using Client specifications
  • Test working of new and existing Reports
  • Analyse Data in database regarding Report Specifications
  • Query database using SQL
  • Investigate Data issues in Database pertaining to Reports
  • Migrating of Sybase Database to MS Sql Database
  • Analyse existing archive procedures
  • Assist DBA’s when help is required
  • Write and implement new archive procedures into other Databases for reporting purposes
  • Documentation for Configuration of Collectors
  • Assistance on setting up some legacy applications in the Company on new desktops

Qualifications

  • Degree or Diploma in Information Systems or Computer Science
  • Completion of a Microsoft Database qualification

Experience

  • Extensive use of Standard Query Language
  • SQL, T-SQL, MSSQL
  • SSIS, SSRS and Analysis Services experience
  • Programming knowledge / Project Management / Resource Management / Network Knowledge /
  • OS Admin knowledge advantageous
  • 2 years SQL Database Programming in a highly pressurized environment

Desired Skills:

  • Standard Query Language
  • SQL
  • T-SQL
  • MSSQL
  • SSIS
  • SSRS
  • Analysis Service
  • Programming
  • Project Management
  • Resource Management
  • Network
  • OS Admin
  • SQL Database Programming
  • Microsoft

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

