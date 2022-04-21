Business Analyst at RecruiTech

Business Analyst Job Description

We are looking for a business analyst (BA) to join our dynamic company. The BA will be part of an agile development and operations team and be responsible for the analysis, design and delivery phases in the software development lifecycle.

The BA will have experience in interacting with business stakeholders and subject matter experts, gathering and documenting business requirements and translating these requirements into IT solution requirements. The BA will be an integral team member in the design of new IT applications or in updating and maintaining existing software application.

To be successful as a BA, you should have a working knowledge of agile methodology, have built up technical knowledge through past experiences of working with various technical teams and also have problem solving, analytical and strong communication skills.

Responsibilities:

To provide analysis support for all aspects of the business including customer facing, technology and support teams.

To Document business and system requirements that have been identified through analysis workshops.

Identify and evaluate various changes, required or requested, to existing supported systems.

To provide input in the design of various solutions and to support the implementation of customer requests.

To support the internal teams by assisting in process and technical activities.

To assist in the maintenance of solution documents and training documentation.

Facilitate and participate in discovery workshops to create a shared understanding of user requirements and the potential technology solution to deliver to these requirements.

Where required to setup and facilitate solution training sessions.

Assist with UAT testing.

Participating in design reviews and provide input on requirements, product design, and potential problems.

Consistently contribute to improvements in terms of processes and technologies.

Interacting with the product owner and development team to ensure the system is properly implemented, and monitoring whether requirements are being met.

Requirements:

A minimum of 2 years of experience as a business analyst in a software development environment.

Experience within telco environment is advantageous.

Experience in producing both business and system requirements documentation and functional specifications.

Business process modelling experience

Experience in facilitating meetings for requirements gathering

Experience in project management or a related qualification would be an advantage

Proficiency with Atlassian Jira and Confluence

Experience in producing user stories

Knowledge of the software development lifecycle (SDLC)

Technical Skills:

Ability to create diagrams using the Unified Modelling Language and Business Process Model notations.

Ability to create use case diagrams and user journeys.

TSQL Intermediate Level experience. Have the ability to write queries to query data.

Qualifications:

Matric or Equivalent N3 certification (Required).

Relevant Tertiary IT Qualification Certificate or diploma in Business Process Analysis.

Certification in project management.

Soft Skills:

Excellent communication and critical thinking skills.

Good organisational skills and detail-oriented mindset.

Experience of working individually as well as in a team

Strong analytical skills

A keen eye for detail

The Following Skills Will be a Plus:

Track record of working in an Agile/Scrum environment

Managed projects in a software development team

Understanding of SCRUM and KANBAN

Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or for more information, contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; (VoIP) or [Phone Number Removed];.

In sending your CV, you confirm that you have read and understood our POPI Policy found on our website [URL Removed] Should you be unsuccessful for this particular position, you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database which you confirm is true, correct and up to date. Should a suitable opportunity arise we will contact you and request your permission to submit your information.

Desired Skills:

A minimum of 2 years of experience as a business analyst in a software development environment.

Understanding of SCRUM and KANBAN

TSQL Intermediate Level experience

Knowledge of the software development lifecycle (SDLC)

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Learn more/Apply for this position