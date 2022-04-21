An exiciting oppotunity exists for a Data Architect/Engineer.
Candidates must have at least 5 years or more experience to fullfill the following functions:
- Implementation and operaional support for data feeds into/out of data lake plateform (URSA major)
- Implementation and operational support for data feeds into streaming platform
- Development and operational support for views on data virtulaisation platform
- Creation and optimization and Hadoop and Denodo scripts
- Provide technical leadership for data initiatives
- Design training and certifcation for data management plaforms and data solutions/fabrications
In addition the following experience in preferrably:
- Experience with Teradata , Migration to Hadoop
- Experience with HIVE , Scala , Design and develeoping ETL
Desired Skills:
- operational support
- handoop
- dendoo
- design training
- data management
- teradata migration
- data feeds
- data vitualisation
- Data architecture
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma