Data Architect

Apr 21, 2022

An exiciting oppotunity exists for a Data Architect/Engineer.

Candidates must have at least 5 years or more experience to fullfill the following functions:

  • Implementation and operaional support for data feeds into/out of data lake plateform (URSA major)
  • Implementation and operational support for data feeds into streaming platform
  • Development and operational support for views on data virtulaisation platform
  • Creation and optimization and Hadoop and Denodo scripts
  • Provide technical leadership for data initiatives
  • Design training and certifcation for data management plaforms and data solutions/fabrications

In addition the following experience in preferrably:

  • Experience with Teradata , Migration to Hadoop
  • Experience with HIVE , Scala , Design and develeoping ETL

Desired Skills:

  • operational support
  • handoop
  • dendoo
  • design training
  • data management
  • teradata migration
  • data feeds
  • data vitualisation
  • Data architecture

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position