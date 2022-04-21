Data Architect

An exiciting oppotunity exists for a Data Architect/Engineer.

Candidates must have at least 5 years or more experience to fullfill the following functions:

Implementation and operaional support for data feeds into/out of data lake plateform (URSA major)

Implementation and operational support for data feeds into streaming platform

Development and operational support for views on data virtulaisation platform

Creation and optimization and Hadoop and Denodo scripts

Provide technical leadership for data initiatives

Design training and certifcation for data management plaforms and data solutions/fabrications

In addition the following experience in preferrably:

Experience with Teradata , Migration to Hadoop

Experience with HIVE , Scala , Design and develeoping ETL

Desired Skills:

operational support

handoop

dendoo

design training

data management

teradata migration

data feeds

data vitualisation

Data architecture

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position