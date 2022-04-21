Developer – Android at Parvana Recruitment

Apr 21, 2022

Responsibilities:

  • Building / maintaining a mobile eCommerce Android application.
  • Designing, developing and testing code written in Java / Kotlin.
  • Ensuring application stability and security.
  • Monitoring application performance.
  • Taking part in daily stand-ups.
  • Working with multiple teams to design and develop an Android application.

Qualifications:

  • BS/MS degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related subject

Skills / Experience:

  • 5 years of software development experience
  • 3 years of Android development
  • Published at least 2 original Android apps
  • Experience with Android SDK
  • Experience working with remote data via REST and JSON
  • Experience with 3rd-party libraries and APIs
  • Working knowledge of the general mobile landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies
  • Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle
  • Critical thinker and problem-solving skills
  • Team player
  • Good time-management skills
  • Great interpersonal and communication skills

Desired Skills:

  • Android
  • Mobile
  • Java

