Developer – Appian at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client develops and supports software and data solutions across a variety of industries. They want you to get ahead of the market and stay there. They offer a combination of plug and play products that can be integrated with existing systems and processes and can also be customised to client needs. Their capabilities extend to big data engineering and bespoke software development, solutions are available as both cloud-based and hosted.

Role Responsibilities:

Designing / implementing complex enterprise integrations with fully API-based record types.

Designing / developing user interfaces and associated permissioning.

Documenting technical solutions when needed.

Translating BPM requirement specifications into Appian process model prototypes and solutions.

Ensuring completion of key tasks including deployment, code baseline / merge, version control, etc.

Delivering projects in an Agile software development methodology and understanding the use of JIRA and its associated objects.

Conducting / participating in detailed design reviews and validating that the design follows the approved architecture.

Participating in the day-to-day activities of the Agile delivery team.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

6 – 8 years’ experience with development.

2 – 3 years’ experience in Appian (Appian 17.x and above).

1+ years’ hands-on development experience in Java/J2EE, Web Service and RESTful services.

Experience integrating Appian with different technology platforms using native integration components.

Hands-on experience in design patterns and transaction management, with a focus on Appian patterns and Appian integrations.

Deep understanding of the following:

Process models / SAIL forms / CDTs



Records / reports / Appian security architecture



Web APIs / Business analysis.

