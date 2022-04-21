Junior BI Developer at Reverside

Junior BI Developer

We are looking for Software Development Professionals with 1 – 2 years solid development experience in BI Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Responsibilities:

Translate business needs to technical specifications

Design, build and deploy BI solutions (e.g. reporting tools)

Maintain and support data analytics platforms

Create tools to store data

Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting

Evaluate and improve existing BI systems

Collaborate with teams to integrate systems

Develop and execute database queries and conduct analyses

Create visualizations and reports for requested projects

Develop and update technical documentation

Requirements:

Proven minimum experience as a BI Developer

Must have experience with Qlik View or Qlik Sense

Understanding of database management systems

Familiarity with BI technologies

Knowledge of SQL queries

Proven abilities to take initiative and be innovative

Analytical mind with a problem-solving aptitude

Relevant IT qualification or relevant field

Other Skills:

Good professional communication skills

Agile methodology

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practice

