Junior BI Developer at Reverside

Junior BI Developer
We are looking for Software Development Professionals with 1 – 2 years solid development experience in BI Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Responsibilities:
- Translate business needs to technical specifications
- Design, build and deploy BI solutions (e.g. reporting tools)
- Maintain and support data analytics platforms
- Create tools to store data
- Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting
- Evaluate and improve existing BI systems
- Collaborate with teams to integrate systems
- Develop and execute database queries and conduct analyses
- Create visualizations and reports for requested projects
- Develop and update technical documentation
Requirements:
- Proven minimum experience as a BI Developer
- Must have experience with Qlik View or Qlik Sense
- Understanding of database management systems
- Familiarity with BI technologies
- Knowledge of SQL queries
- Proven abilities to take initiative and be innovative
- Analytical mind with a problem-solving aptitude
- Relevant IT qualification or relevant field
Other Skills:
- Good professional communication skills
- Agile methodology
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practice