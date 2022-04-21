Mid Level Project Manager_2022_44

Apr 21, 2022

PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION. PLEASE ONLY APPLY IF YOU HAVE THE NECESSARY EXPERIENCE.

Minimum of 4-year tertiary qualification (e.g. BBusSci, Bcom Information Systems/Informatics, Bcom Bus Mgt, or BSc Eng, BEng), Degree/Diploma Project Management
PMI/Prince2 Certification and/or PMBOK,
Agile/SCRUM Master Certification (Advantageous)
A minimum of 5 years of experience in similar role. (Including experience in managing resources, facilitation with technical teams and stakeholders).

Provides a consistent outstanding role model in relation to safety practices with a deep understanding of the importance of safety

Highly proficient in Project Management principles, methods, techniques and tools
Highly numerate, with strong financial management
Strong supplier & people management skills
Advantageous if you have experience in the mining industry
the specific IM field, controls and risk mitigation
the Region IM objectives and outputs

  • Full project life cycle ownership: successful project delivery will include full implementation from initiation to deployment for one major or several minor initiatives simultaneously
  • Develop and manage all aspects of project and program engagement from planning, external vendor relationships, communications, resources, budget, change, risks and issues
  • Monitor, track and control outcomes to resolve issues, conflicts, dependencies and critical path deliverables
  • Define success criteria and disseminate them to involved parties throughout project and program life cycle
  • Ensure that projects and programs are proceeding according to scope, schedule, budget and quality standards
  • Manage project and program issues and risks to mitigate impact to baseline
  • Manage all aspects of multiple related projects to ensure the overall program is aligned to and directly supports the achievement of strategic objectives
  • Work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment demonstrating teamwork, innovation and excellence
  • Understand interdependencies between technology, operations and business needs
  • Demonstrate a functional acumen to support how solutions will address client goals while maintaining alignment with industry best practices
  • Participate and/or drive feasibility studies, vendor selections and proposals for evaluation by appropriate key stakeholders
  • Develop and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation and presentations to various audiences, including project team, sponsors, CIO and key stakeholders
  • Extensive understanding of project and program management principles, methods and techniques

Technical Skills

  • Understand required portfolio outputs and how own work contributes
  • Make recommendations on how to improve required work outputs
  • Problem-solve as a sequence of task steps
  • Comply with policy and work frameworks
  • To identify and resolve exceptions and escalations
  • Must have very good project planning and management skills and ability to develop and manage changes and implementations
  • Must have strong client orientation and excellent relationship skills
  • The candidate will need ability to prioritize and multitask
  • Excellent oral/written communication skills as well as financial acumen
  • Strong decision-making and problem-solving skills
  • Previous experience with Clarizen, SAP and Microsoft products advantageous

Ability to:

  • Manage self
  • Communciate with team members and stakeholders in an effective manner
  • Plan and organise own work and any impact on others

Learn more/Apply for this position