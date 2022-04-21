Mid Level Project Manager_2022_44

PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION. PLEASE ONLY APPLY IF YOU HAVE THE NECESSARY EXPERIENCE.
Minimum of 4-year tertiary qualification (e.g. BBusSci, Bcom Information Systems/Informatics, Bcom Bus Mgt, or BSc Eng, BEng), Degree/Diploma Project Management
PMI/Prince2 Certification and/or PMBOK,
Agile/SCRUM Master Certification (Advantageous)
A minimum of 5 years of experience in similar role. (Including experience in managing resources, facilitation with technical teams and stakeholders).
Provides a consistent outstanding role model in relation to safety practices with a deep understanding of the importance of safety
Highly proficient in Project Management principles, methods, techniques and tools
Highly numerate, with strong financial management
Strong supplier & people management skills
Advantageous if you have experience in the mining industry
the specific IM field, controls and risk mitigation
the Region IM objectives and outputs
- Full project life cycle ownership: successful project delivery will include full implementation from initiation to deployment for one major or several minor initiatives simultaneously
- Develop and manage all aspects of project and program engagement from planning, external vendor relationships, communications, resources, budget, change, risks and issues
- Monitor, track and control outcomes to resolve issues, conflicts, dependencies and critical path deliverables
- Define success criteria and disseminate them to involved parties throughout project and program life cycle
- Ensure that projects and programs are proceeding according to scope, schedule, budget and quality standards
- Manage project and program issues and risks to mitigate impact to baseline
- Manage all aspects of multiple related projects to ensure the overall program is aligned to and directly supports the achievement of strategic objectives
- Work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment demonstrating teamwork, innovation and excellence
- Understand interdependencies between technology, operations and business needs
- Demonstrate a functional acumen to support how solutions will address client goals while maintaining alignment with industry best practices
- Participate and/or drive feasibility studies, vendor selections and proposals for evaluation by appropriate key stakeholders
- Develop and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation and presentations to various audiences, including project team, sponsors, CIO and key stakeholders
- Extensive understanding of project and program management principles, methods and techniques
Technical Skills
- Understand required portfolio outputs and how own work contributes
- Make recommendations on how to improve required work outputs
- Problem-solve as a sequence of task steps
- Comply with policy and work frameworks
- To identify and resolve exceptions and escalations
- Must have very good project planning and management skills and ability to develop and manage changes and implementations
- Must have strong client orientation and excellent relationship skills
- The candidate will need ability to prioritize and multitask
- Excellent oral/written communication skills as well as financial acumen
- Strong decision-making and problem-solving skills
- Previous experience with Clarizen, SAP and Microsoft products advantageous
Ability to:
- Manage self
- Communciate with team members and stakeholders in an effective manner
- Plan and organise own work and any impact on others