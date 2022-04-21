React Front End Developer

Apr 21, 2022

Front End Developer – React/js – Very exciting company working on cool applications for large clients offering a collaborative team environment.

  • Solid understanding and experience working with [URL Removed] understanding of web technologies used for web-based applications.
  • Working knowledge of Redux.
  • Ability to understand business requirements and create usable features from them.
  • Experience using GraphQL.
  • Comfortable using CLIs.
  • Understanding of GIT-flows and branch management.
  • The ability to learn and adapt to web development trends.
  • Knowledge of front-end testing frameworks and CI/CD workflows.
  • Familiarity with HTML, CSS, and other relevant web technologies.

Experience using AWS Amplify is a bonus

  • Quarterly incentive structure
  • Your internet cost is covered
  • Personal development program

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Internet costs covered
  • quarterly incentive
  • training and development

Learn more/Apply for this position