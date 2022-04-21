React Front End Developer

Front End Developer – React/js – Very exciting company working on cool applications for large clients offering a collaborative team environment.

Solid understanding and experience working with [URL Removed] understanding of web technologies used for web-based applications.

Working knowledge of Redux.

Ability to understand business requirements and create usable features from them.

Experience using GraphQL.

Comfortable using CLIs.

Understanding of GIT-flows and branch management.

The ability to learn and adapt to web development trends.

Knowledge of front-end testing frameworks and CI/CD workflows.

Familiarity with HTML, CSS, and other relevant web technologies.

Experience using AWS Amplify is a bonus

Quarterly incentive structure

Your internet cost is covered

Personal development program

