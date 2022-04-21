SAP ABAP Developer

SAP ABAP/ FIORI DEVELOPER
Retail Industry
Cape Town
Responsibilities:
- Design and implement new solutions using SAP’s latest UI5 / Fiori Cloud and Platform technologies
- Consult with SAP customers and develop and deploy custom SAP Fiori applications using HANA Cloud Platform, Web IDE, and SAPUI5
- Implement and deploy SAP Fiori applications, including custom extension development and configuration for user roles, catalogs, and groups.
- Support UX Discovery and Design Thinking workshops with customers. Understand the business context of client requirements and recommend best practice solutions accordingly.
- Develop UI5 based prototypes on SAP HANA Cloud Platform, and carry out prototype testing
- Collaborate with a cross-functional and multi-location implementation team to ensure that work delivered meets client requirements and standards both functionally and technically.
- Ensure great test coverage for your code and support the team in completing root cause analysis, providing solutions for development issues, and avoiding any regressions.
- Help shape the quality focus of the team by assisting in establishing standards for documenting, testing and releasing code and then ensures those standards are met on an ongoing basis.
- Develop test plans and automated scripts to assure expected performance quality levels meet standards in development efforts.
- Consistent delivery of successful projects and positive customer outcomes.
Qualifications:
- Excellent programming skills and good knowledge of data structures and algorithms
- Proficient in HTML5, CSS, JavaScript, and Java
- Excellent interpersonal communication/collaboration skills
- Consultative mindset and customer centric approach
- Ability to manage multiple tasks, work in a team environment, understand and be responsive to project and customer needs
- Ability to perform assigned tasks independently and complete deliverables on-time
- Pro-active in learning and highly self-motivated.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
- Strong customer and quality focus
Experience & Preferred Skills:
- Preference for SAP development tool set with HANA experience
- Preference for completion of SAP course or project work through academics
- Implementation knowledge of different types of Fiori applications
- Knowledge of SAP Fiori for iOS and Fiori Mobile
- ABAP and OData knowledge
- Experience delivering projects with Agile Methodology
- Prior experience involving client/customer interaction
Desired Skills:
- Programming
- SAP ABAP
- SAP FIORI
- S4HANA
- Agile Methodology
- HTML5
- CSS
- JavaScript
- Java
- Multitaskiing
- Team player
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years