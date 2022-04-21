SAP FICO Tester
Cape Town
Retail Industry
Requirements:
- 3-5 yrs experience
- Experience in Quality Assurance processes, software lifecycle, testing, planning, execution and defect tracking
- Experience with SAP FI/CO, and Solution Manager
- Experience with test automation tools (SAP CBTA, Selenium, SoapUI, Postman, HP UFT, etc.)
- Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge
- Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)
- Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook
- Design and compile test plans on software applications based on business requirements and technical specifications.
- Create design steps from test cases, execute system validation plans and compile test scripts.
- Plan, design, create, execute and maintain test automation scripts that meet the business needs.
- Responsible for test planning, design and the creation of test data.
- Responsible for identifying and logging of defects.
- Responsible for planning and performing functional, non-functional, integration, usability, configuration, UAT and regression testing
- Define test cases to be conducted within the Sprint.
- Responsible for the facilitation of test plan and test case reviews with cross-functional teams
- Provide estimates for test efforts
- Willingness to travel nationally
Desired Skills:
- SAP FICO
- Testing
- Planning
- Development
- SAP CBTA
- Selenium
- SOAPUI
- Postman
- HP UFT
- Scrum
- Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years