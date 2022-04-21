SAP FICO Tester

SAP FICO Tester
Cape Town
Retail Industry

Requirements:

  • 3-5 yrs experience
  • Experience in Quality Assurance processes, software lifecycle, testing, planning, execution and defect tracking
  • Experience with SAP FI/CO, and Solution Manager
  • Experience with test automation tools (SAP CBTA, Selenium, SoapUI, Postman, HP UFT, etc.)
  • Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge
  • Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)
  • Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook
  • Design and compile test plans on software applications based on business requirements and technical specifications.
  • Create design steps from test cases, execute system validation plans and compile test scripts.
  • Plan, design, create, execute and maintain test automation scripts that meet the business needs.
  • Responsible for test planning, design and the creation of test data.
  • Responsible for identifying and logging of defects.
  • Responsible for planning and performing functional, non-functional, integration, usability, configuration, UAT and regression testing
  • Define test cases to be conducted within the Sprint.
  • Responsible for the facilitation of test plan and test case reviews with cross-functional teams
  • Provide estimates for test efforts
  • Willingness to travel nationally

Desired Skills:

  • SAP FICO
  • Testing
  • Planning
  • Development
  • SAP CBTA
  • Selenium
  • SOAPUI
  • Postman
  • HP UFT
  • Scrum
  • Agile

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

