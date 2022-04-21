SAP Test Analyst

Apr 21, 2022

Job Description:

  • Experience in Quality Assurance processes, software lifecycle, testing, planning, execution and defect tracking
  • Experience with SAP MM/WM or SD Modules, and Solution Manager
  • Experience with test automation tools (SAP CBTA, Selenium, SoapUI, Postman, HP UFT, etc.)
  • Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production
  • Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept
  • Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge
  • Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)
  • Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook
  • Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously
  • Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
  • Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function.

Outputs:

  • Participate and provide feedback on any activities where QA practices and risks are to be considered from the writing of user stories, pre-development testing notes and executing QA testing activities in accordance to processes and quality guidelines so as to identify defects / quality concerns in projects.
  • Support with Business Process Modelling
  • Design and compile test plans on software applications based on business requirements and technical specifications.
  • Create design steps from test cases, execute system validation plans and compile test scripts.
  • Plan, design, create, execute and maintain test automation scripts that meet the business needs.
  • Responsible for test planning, design and the creation of test data.
  • Responsible for identifying and logging of defects.
  • Responsible for planning and performing functional, non-functional, integration, usability, configuration, UAT and regression testing
  • Define test cases to be conducted within the Sprint.
  • Responsible for the facilitation of test plan and test case reviews with cross functional teams
  • Provide estimates for test efforts
  • Coordinate and perform manual and automated testing activities and ensure a highly effective and well-documented test environment.

Job Requirements:

  • Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent
  • Minimum 3+ Years’ experience in IT
  • Minimum of 1 year experience in SAP Test Suite and CBTA,
  • Minimum of 2 years’ experience in SAP S/4 HANA/ SAP MM/ WM or SD module(s),
  • Experience with test automation tools.
  • ISTQB/ISEB Certification will be advantageous.
  • Knowledge of Supply Chain processes will be beneficial.

Learn more/Apply for this position