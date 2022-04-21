Senior Full Stack Java Developer at Reverside

Senior Full Stack Java Developer

We are looking for Senior Full Stack Java Developer Professionals with 5+ years solid development experience with JSP, Junit, OSGi, Servlets, JSTL Tag library, Annotations. and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Requirements

Good understanding and work experience of Java Frameworks.

HTML5, JavaScript, jQuery, CSS – Strong Skills.

Maven.

Web service implementation experience.

Experience in Apache Tomcat Server.

Git.

Atlassian tools: Jira, Confluence and Bitbucket.

Troubleshooting and Debugging of abovementioned languages and frameworks.

Be able to participate in peer review and code review.

Able to follow coding best practices.

Adobe Experience manager component development.

Experience with JSP, Junit, OSGi, Servlets, JSTL Tag library, Annotations.

Knowledge of CRX and Apache Sling.

Solr and Elastic Search.

Spring framework.

J2EE

Other Skills:



Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

