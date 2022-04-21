Senior Full Stack Java Developer at Reverside

Senior Full Stack Java Developer
We are looking for Senior Full Stack Java Developer Professionals with 5+ years solid development experience with JSP, Junit, OSGi, Servlets, JSTL Tag library, Annotations. and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Requirements
- Good understanding and work experience of Java Frameworks.
- HTML5, JavaScript, jQuery, CSS – Strong Skills.
- Maven.
- Web service implementation experience.
- Experience in Apache Tomcat Server.
- Git.
- Atlassian tools: Jira, Confluence and Bitbucket.
- Troubleshooting and Debugging of abovementioned languages and frameworks.
- Be able to participate in peer review and code review.
- Able to follow coding best practices.
- Adobe Experience manager component development.
- Experience with JSP, Junit, OSGi, Servlets, JSTL Tag library, Annotations.
- Knowledge of CRX and Apache Sling.
- Solr and Elastic Search.
- Spring framework.
- J2EE
Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices