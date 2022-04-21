Senior Full Stack Java Developer at Reverside

Apr 21, 2022

Senior Full Stack Java Developer

We are looking for Senior Full Stack Java Developer Professionals with 5+ years solid development experience with JSP, Junit, OSGi, Servlets, JSTL Tag library, Annotations. and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

Requirements

  • Good understanding and work experience of Java Frameworks.
  • HTML5, JavaScript, jQuery, CSS – Strong Skills.
  • Maven.
  • Web service implementation experience.
  • Experience in Apache Tomcat Server.
  • Git.
  • Atlassian tools: Jira, Confluence and Bitbucket.
  • Troubleshooting and Debugging of abovementioned languages and frameworks.
  • Be able to participate in peer review and code review.
  • Able to follow coding best practices.
  • Adobe Experience manager component development.
  • Experience with JSP, Junit, OSGi, Servlets, JSTL Tag library, Annotations.
  • Knowledge of CRX and Apache Sling.
  • Solr and Elastic Search.
  • Spring framework.
  • J2EE

Other Skills:

  • Agile Methodology
  • Good professional communication skills
  • Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
  • Committed and dedicated to achieving results
  • Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

