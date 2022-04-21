SNR Software Developer at Dynamic Digital Solutions

Apr 21, 2022

Your background and experience:

  • A passion for technology and business applications

  • Ability to independently manage your own projects from start to end

  • Natural problem solver and big thinker

  • Proficiency in Java, Javascript, JSON, HTML, REST API, Node JS and React

  • Ability to write functional and error resistant code

  • API Development and Integration with Xero, Stripe, Square or Intuit QuickBooks is an advantage

Key Responsibilities:

  • Configure business applications as outlined in client proposal documents

  • Robustly test system configurations and identify areas of improvement

  • Meet with clients to scope their projects and work through their system changes

  • Assist with on-boarding new clients

  • Mentor intermediate and junior developers

  • Manage Help Desk queries

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Javascript
  • node
  • api
  • react
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Training & Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Benefits:

– Great career progression opportunities

– Investment in professional development

– Flexible and supportive working arrangements

– Work from home

About Dynamic Digital Solutions

Dynamic Digital Solutions has over 20+ years international experience creating, testing and reviewing business application systems and 15+ years with large international corporates. Dynamic Digital Solutions is also an Authorized Zoho Partner and Certified Zoho Creator Solutions Provider.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Pension Fund
  • Performance Bonus

