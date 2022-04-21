SNR Software Developer at Dynamic Digital Solutions

Your background and experience:

A passion for technology and business applications

Ability to independently manage your own projects from start to end

Natural problem solver and big thinker

Proficiency in Java, Javascript, JSON, HTML, REST API, Node JS and React

Ability to write functional and error resistant code

API Development and Integration with Xero, Stripe, Square or Intuit QuickBooks is an advantage

Key Responsibilities:

Configure business applications as outlined in client proposal documents

Robustly test system configurations and identify areas of improvement

Meet with clients to scope their projects and work through their system changes

Assist with on-boarding new clients

Mentor intermediate and junior developers

Manage Help Desk queries

Desired Skills:

Java

Javascript

node

api

react

HTML

CSS

Training & Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Benefits:

– Great career progression opportunities

– Investment in professional development

– Flexible and supportive working arrangements

– Work from home

About Dynamic Digital Solutions

Dynamic Digital Solutions has over 20+ years international experience creating, testing and reviewing business application systems and 15+ years with large international corporates. Dynamic Digital Solutions is also an Authorized Zoho Partner and Certified Zoho Creator Solutions Provider.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Performance Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position