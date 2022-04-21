SNR Software Developer at Dynamic Digital Solutions

Your background and experience:
-
A passion for technology and business applications
-
Ability to independently manage your own projects from start to end
-
Natural problem solver and big thinker
-
Proficiency in Java, Javascript, JSON, HTML, REST API, Node JS and React
-
Ability to write functional and error resistant code
-
API Development and Integration with Xero, Stripe, Square or Intuit QuickBooks is an advantage
Key Responsibilities:
-
Configure business applications as outlined in client proposal documents
-
Robustly test system configurations and identify areas of improvement
-
Meet with clients to scope their projects and work through their system changes
-
Assist with on-boarding new clients
-
Mentor intermediate and junior developers
-
Manage Help Desk queries
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Javascript
- node
- api
- react
- HTML
- CSS
- Training & Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Benefits:
– Great career progression opportunities
– Investment in professional development
– Flexible and supportive working arrangements
– Work from home
About Dynamic Digital Solutions
Dynamic Digital Solutions has over 20+ years international experience creating, testing and reviewing business application systems and 15+ years with large international corporates. Dynamic Digital Solutions is also an Authorized Zoho Partner and Certified Zoho Creator Solutions Provider.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund
- Performance Bonus