Software Developer

Our client is a well-established company based in Sandton, Gauteng. They are looking for a talented experienced C# developers for their offices in Johannesburg. The projects they have are fun, diverse and challenging. They have a mixture of C# technologies that they develop in. They are involved in both solutions for large and small systems and their clients are organizations of varying sizes. Mostly they solve problems for their clients. And enjoy creating those solutions.

Duties & Responsibilities- Job Description

Develop, debug and support of new and existing applications, related services

and databases

Follow and contribute to the improvement of software architecture, coding

standards and practices

Design software solutions that are maintainable, efficient, and secure

Rewriting source code to improve system design

Desired Experience & Qualification-Educational Requirements:

Matric / Grade 12

BSc in Computer Science (Preferred), or other relevant IT Qualification

Skills and Experience Required:

3+ years’ solid C# development experience

Experience within an Agile environment (Advantage)

Extensive experience in the following technologies:

C#

ASP.NET MVC and Angular

JavaScript, HTML, CSS

Entity Framework

MSSQL Server

Advantageous:

Java

Oracle

JSON

XML

Web Services

About The Employer:

Our client has an adult environment and are looking for self starters and driven individuals

that can largely work according to deadlines and milestones. They follow the Agile method

of development. And are flexible and lateral thinking in their engagements.

