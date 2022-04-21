Systems Engineer

Application Support and Maintenance
-
Performing of application upgrades, patching, and testing thereof
-
Support and management of Postilion Payment application platform.
- Integration Support
- Support of PCI Standards within environments.
- Assist with PCI Audits
- Act as subject matter expert in customers meetings or when responding to customer queries
- Payment Terminal product support (Knowledge of Integrated and Stand-alone POS Terminals)
- UP Framework
Other Requirements
- Fluency in English is mandatory
- Strong oral and written communications skills.
- Organisational and prioritisation skills.
- Excellent administrator with strong attention to detail.
- Technology and system savvy.
- Numeracy skills.
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment whilst still maintaining high levels of accuracy.
- Ability to maintain supreme levels of ethical behaviour and confidentiality.
- Ability to identify opportunities for improvement
- Work well independently without the need for supervisor input
- Work well with others in team
- Strong troubleshooting skills
- Have knowledge of PCI DSS
- SQL scripting to query and update database content advantageous
- Have knowledge of Linux
Desired Skills:
- UAT
- PCI DSS