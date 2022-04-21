Systems Engineer

Apr 21, 2022

Application Support and Maintenance

  • Performing of application upgrades, patching, and testing thereof

  • Support and management of Postilion Payment application platform.

  • Integration Support
  • Support of PCI Standards within environments.
  • Assist with PCI Audits
  • Act as subject matter expert in customers meetings or when responding to customer queries
  • Payment Terminal product support (Knowledge of Integrated and Stand-alone POS Terminals)
  • UP Framework

Other Requirements

  • Fluency in English is mandatory
  • Strong oral and written communications skills.
  • Organisational and prioritisation skills.
  • Excellent administrator with strong attention to detail.
  • Technology and system savvy.
  • Numeracy skills.
  • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment whilst still maintaining high levels of accuracy.
  • Ability to maintain supreme levels of ethical behaviour and confidentiality.
  • Ability to identify opportunities for improvement
  • Work well independently without the need for supervisor input
  • Work well with others in team
  • Strong troubleshooting skills
  • Have knowledge of PCI DSS
  • SQL scripting to query and update database content advantageous
  • Have knowledge of Linux

Desired Skills:

  • UAT
  • PCI DSS

Learn more/Apply for this position