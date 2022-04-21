Technical Parts Advisor

Qualified Earthmoving Equipment Artisan with previous earthmoving equipment field service and operational experience specific to parts (minimum 5 years), required to provide administrative support on a technical nature to ensure parts stock is in accordance with part supersessions.
Minimum requirements:
- Matric essential
- Qualified Artisan Trade Test essential
- Minimum 5 years operational experience specific to earthmoving equipment and parts required
- Minimum 3 years administration experience re parts required, preferably as a Parts Advisor
- Clear credit and criminal checks required
- Valid driver’s license essential
Responsibilities:
Parts Advisor
- Perform cross checks between current stock and parts supersession
- Create/Customise spreadsheets for current models
- Ensure all Parts Distribution Centre stock are for applicable models
- Advise Parts Distribution Centre of new models in order to prepare stock in advance
- Provide administrative support
- Assist with scrapping of obsolete parts
- Maintain accurate weights and dimensions on Material Resource Planning System
- Maintain stick levels in warehouse
Kit Building Administrator
- Create parts BOM for kits for all active models
- Compile BOM for kits
- Maintain stock levels in warehouse
- Assist with updating BOM for Reman business
- Assist preparing inner parts for Reman Centre
Parts Administration
- Monthly reporting on various business activities
- Assess and compile photo report on arrival and before departure to vendor
- Identify parts from parts manual for customs purpose
- Ensure all administrative and physical amendments are accurately performed on parts supersession
- Update parts bulletins
Recognising that diversity is key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.
