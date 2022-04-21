Technical Parts Advisor

Qualified Earthmoving Equipment Artisan with previous earthmoving equipment field service and operational experience specific to parts (minimum 5 years), required to provide administrative support on a technical nature to ensure parts stock is in accordance with part supersessions.

Minimum requirements:

Matric essential

Qualified Artisan Trade Test essential

Minimum 5 years operational experience specific to earthmoving equipment and parts required

Minimum 3 years administration experience re parts required, preferably as a Parts Advisor

Clear credit and criminal checks required

Valid driver’s license essential

Responsibilities:

Parts Advisor

Perform cross checks between current stock and parts supersession

Create/Customise spreadsheets for current models

Ensure all Parts Distribution Centre stock are for applicable models

Advise Parts Distribution Centre of new models in order to prepare stock in advance

Provide administrative support

Assist with scrapping of obsolete parts

Maintain accurate weights and dimensions on Material Resource Planning System

Maintain stick levels in warehouse

Kit Building Administrator

Create parts BOM for kits for all active models

Compile BOM for kits

Maintain stock levels in warehouse

Assist with updating BOM for Reman business

Assist preparing inner parts for Reman Centre

Parts Administration

Monthly reporting on various business activities

Assess and compile photo report on arrival and before departure to vendor

Identify parts from parts manual for customs purpose

Ensure all administrative and physical amendments are accurately performed on parts supersession

Update parts bulletins

If you are a SA citizen and your CV meets the above requirements, please respond via email to [Email Address Removed]

Recognising that diversity is key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.

If you have not heard from us within a 2 week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful

By Submitting your personal and employment information and application you hereby confirm:

That you have read and understood our POPI Policy.

That you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database for future matching and will notify us in writing should you wish to remove your personal information from our database.

Should suitable opportunities arise we will contact you and request your consent to submit your CV to a specific client for a specific purpose.

That the information you have provided to us is true, correct and up to date.

Desired Skills:

parts advisor

parts administration

trade

earthmoving

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

