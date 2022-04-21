UI Angular Full Stack Programmer at Datonomy Solutions

Purpose of the Job

The Lead Programmer (UI Angular Stack) is an experienced computer programmer, proficient in both front and back-end coding. The role produces complex and high-quality software solutions with its primary responsibilities including designing user interactions on websites, developing servers, and databases for website functionality, and coding for mobile platforms. The Lead Programmer (UI Angular Stack) will need to have extensive knowledge in cloud technologies and provide and develop technical solutions. The solution will entail developing angular UI for the store POS and integrating it into the backend money market AWS platform and related systems. The role will further be responsible for setting up development design patterns, libraries, frameworks, and processes while being aware of how the organisation and business partners work to adapt and deliver within the required frameworks. The Lead Programmer (UI Angular Stack) also plays the role of mentor to other developers, enabling the function to grow the capability while creating a high-performing money markets team by applying DevOps principles.

Job Objectives

1: Configuration and creation of technical components and services required to deliver online customer-facing features.

Analyse and understand business requirements in the context of the current business environment in conjunction with Product Managers, Business Analysts, and Solution Architects.

Develop and document development design where applicable and maintain source base.

Create conceptual, logical, and physical solutions, using appropriate coding techniques and methodologies.

Identify suitable coding solution(s) and alternatives that address the business needs/requirements of key stakeholders from the business, solution delivery and operations areas.

Develop solutions according to standards and best practices.

Maintain development principles and quality compliance criteria to deliver according to commitments.

Integrate development design for maintainability, scalability, and efficiency.

Coordinate requirements with systems designer and other developers.

Complete deliverables throughout the system development life cycle for compliance according to the agreed plan.

Work within the frameworks of both waterfall SDLC and Agile (SCRUM) methodologies.

Work as part of a team without close supervision.

Attention to detail. Adhere to standard coding practices.

Experiencing in designing systems to take advantage of true cloud architecture, preferably AWS.

2: Successful delivery of development projects and changes as required.

Thoughtful and clear understanding of program and project goals and needs.

Engagement with different stakeholders.

Perform code reviews.

Provide active technical advice to the team, IT, and internal stakeholders.

Detect critical deficiencies and recommend improvements.

3.Provide technical input and guidance into online channel evolution by keeping up to date with relevant technology.

Play a leading role in maintaining best of breed development standards for technologies and solutions.

Actively share insights and information with relevant stakeholders and team.

Adhere to best practices and processes for the team.

Technical competency within cloud.

4: Mentoring of development team.

Mentor development skills in new Money Markets.

Maintain procedures and process to facilitate best practice for development.

Provide regular feedback to team.

Setting up and maintaining technical infrastructure where applicable.

Qualifications

Matric with experience equal to three times the number of years study specified

Diploma /Degree in Information Systems / B.Sc Computer Science (or similar) desirable

Experience

Essential:

6 years’ experience in a senior programmer or similar role with expertise in front and back-end coding along with demonstrable experience designing user interactions on websites, developing servers, and databases for website functionality, and coding for mobile platforms

Experience with Agile Development, SCRUM, or Extreme Programming methodologies

Expertise in HTML, SCSS, JavaScript, Object orientated programming, Front-end frameworks, Single page application development, Angular and Typescript

Extensive knowledge of Restful APIs and API integration, General networking and security principles and requirements, Distributed source control systems like GIT, Application-level architecture and Code review and code quality responsibilities

Advantageous:

Knowledge of C# and Databases / SQL

Knowledge of Cloud Services, preferably AWS

Knowledge of UI design and basic user experience principles

Knowledge of CI/CD

Experience in a mentorship or technical lead role

Desired Skills:

UI

Angular

Full Stack

