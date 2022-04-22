BI Analyst

Apr 22, 2022

We’re looking to connect with an experienced BI Analyst for a logistics company in Cape Town Northern Suburbs.

If this sounds like you, keep reading, this might be the opportunity you’ve been looking for!

Requirements:

  • Sc. Computer Science
  • 3-5+ years professional experience
  • At least 3 years Data Analysis experience.
  • Solid experience with: T-SQL, DAX, PowerBI and a strong passion for Analysis.
  • Strong SQL query and update knowledge
  • Confident & comfortable with presenting BI solutions
  • SA Citizens
  • Residing in Cape Town and willing to work in office.

Written applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed] or visit our website on [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • T-SQL
  • Power BI

Learn more/Apply for this position