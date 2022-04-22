We’re looking to connect with an experienced BI Analyst for a logistics company in Cape Town Northern Suburbs.
If this sounds like you, keep reading, this might be the opportunity you’ve been looking for!
Requirements:
- Sc. Computer Science
- 3-5+ years professional experience
- At least 3 years Data Analysis experience.
- Solid experience with: T-SQL, DAX, PowerBI and a strong passion for Analysis.
- Strong SQL query and update knowledge
- Confident & comfortable with presenting BI solutions
- SA Citizens
- Residing in Cape Town and willing to work in office.
Written applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed] or visit our website on [URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
- T-SQL
- Power BI