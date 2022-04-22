Requirements:
- A Business analyst with strong documentation experience, user requirement extraction to level 4, excellent written communication ability
- Someone with a strong technical mind that can grasp technical projects like AI, ML, RPA and IDP
- Don’t require RPA , AI, or ML experience, just the ability to learn technical concepts fast
- 2-5 year experience
- 3-year IT degree or diploma with a BA certificate and pass core mathematics at high school
Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.
