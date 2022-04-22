Business Analyst

Requirements:

A Business analyst with strong documentation experience, user requirement extraction to level 4, excellent written communication ability

Someone with a strong technical mind that can grasp technical projects like AI, ML, RPA and IDP

Don’t require RPA , AI, or ML experience, just the ability to learn technical concepts fast

2-5 year experience

3-year IT degree or diploma with a BA certificate and pass core mathematics at high school

