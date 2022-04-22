Business Analyst III HR

Position Purpose:

This role plays an instrumental role across business and delivery teams to ensure that solutions are delivered according to the business requirements considering cost, user, and organization benefit. The nature of projects in this role are generally across domains, high profile and complex in nature demanding expert business, process and technology perspectives and recommendations.

Qualifications:

Relevant Degree with 5 to 8 years related experience.

Advanced BA certification, CBAP, AAC or similar

Facilitation or Coaching qualification (Desirable)

Job objectives:

Information Seeking & Analysis

Leadership, Facilitation & Influencing

Communication, Building & Maintaining Relationships

Organizing, multitasking & time management

Knowledge and Application

Company and Team Values

Experience:

Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

Business Process Management experience

Facilitation or Coaching qualification / experience

Business understanding of the broader retail industry

Aris experience

SuccessFactors experience

SAP HR experience

Knowledge and skills:

Excellent communication, both written and verbal

Excellent relationship management and collaboration skills

Good planning and time management skills

Willingness to coach and mentor junior team members

Good business and IT acumen

Self-starter, with a can-do attitude

Customer focused

Analytical thinking

Decision making

Results driven

