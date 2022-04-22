Internal Auditor Business Analyst

Apr 22, 2022

Our client in the ICT industry is looking for a strong Finance Business Analyst to join their team.

Duties:

  • Building research capabilities by collating data from different sources and communicating to all stakeholders;
  • Communicating solutions and ideas to stakeholders through meetings; presentations and reports generated;
  • Building and maintaining professional relationships with all stakeholders at all levels of the organisation;
  • Seeking opportunities to improve business processes and systems by identifying and recommending effective ways to operate and adding value to the business;
  • Creating innovative value by identifying analytical opportunities;
  • Identifying business problems by analysing data and reports from various sources;
  • Understanding the impact of scenarios or changes on the business by developing analytical tools;
  • Providing meaningful recommendations, explanations, concerns or anomalies by analysing and interrogating financial information;
  • Ensuring that financial business analysis is conducted in line with the set standards;
  • Enhancing processes, policies and procedures by researching; reviewing current documents and submitting recommendations;
  • Ensuring compliance by following policies procedures and through data integrity;
  • Managing defined risks in the finance function and risk categories at targeted levels by adhering to internal and external guidelines/policies/ procedures/business rules/ compliance and governance requirements;
  • Ensuring value is maintained by identifying opportunities and potential risks; and addressing these;
  • Supporting the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values by reviewing the Company and Business Unit Plan and ensuring delivered systems, processes, services and solutions are aligned;
  • Sharing knowledge and industry trends with the team and stakeholders during formal and informal interactions;
  • Obtaining buy-in for developing new and/or enhanced processes (e.g. operational processes) that will improve the functioning of stakeholders’ businesses by highlighting benefits in support of the implementation of recommendations.

Desired experience, skills and qualifications:

  • BCom degree in financial accounting or internal audit
  • Completed SAICA articles
  • Minimum 5 years’ experience in similar field
  • ICT sector experience advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • Internal audit
  • SAICA

About The Employer:

Our client is based in Centurion

Learn more/Apply for this position