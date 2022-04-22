IT Devops Engineer

Location: Candidates must ideally be based in Cape Town or relocate as soon as they start.
Period: Permanent
Submission conclusion date: 28/04/2022
Essential Minimum Requirements
– B.Sc or B.Eng in Computer Science, or ND:IT or relevant work experience.
– 3+ years of experience in an enterprise IT development environment.
– Understanding of DevOps – Automation, Scripting, building CI/CD pipelines.
– 2+ years of experience in Linux based operating systems
– 2+ years of experience in bash scripting
Advantageous skills and experience:
– Experience with a provisioning tool like ansible, puppet or chef
– Solid understanding of networking
– Experience using IBM WebSphere and WSADMIN scripting
– Experience in the role of a DB2 DBA
– Experience in the role of DevSecOps
– Experience in cybercrime countermeasures and cyber security assessments
– Experience in firewalling/security
– Experience in code scanning for security vulnerabilities
– Experience in software security tools like Sonar, Fisheye, Nexus Lifecycle
– Experience working with an artifact repository like Nexus or Artifactory
– Experience in working with Jenkins
– Experience in working with Git
– Experience in working with Jira/bitbucket/confluence
– Experience in working with Docker
– Experience in working with Cloud platforms (AWS or Azure)
– Experience in working with XL-deploy
-Experience in working with Graphing/logging (Kibana, grafana, logstash)
Personal Profile:
– Self-starter and self-motivated
– Successful track record as a technical professional who is resourceful and innovative
– Flexible and good teamwork
– Strong attention to detail
– Results-oriented
Desired Skills:
- devops
- Engineering
- IBM WebSphere
- WSADMIN
- DB2 DBA
- scripting
- Sonar
- Fisheye
- Nexus Lifecycle
- Artifactory
- Jenkins
- git
- Jira
- docker
- aws
- azure
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma