IT Devops Engineer at Outsurance Insurance Company

Responsibilities

As part of the delivery team, the business analyst:

Facilitate requirements gathering meetings with business stakeholders

Document requirements into clear, concise user stories and acceptance criteria

Communicate agreed requirements to the delivery team

Map existing processes and map the To-Be processes

Maintain changes to requirements using requirements management

Assist the product owner with backlog refinement and prioritisation

Be available to the team and participate in all Agile meetings such as sprint planning, stand-ups, reviews and retrospectives

Develop and maintain effective working relationships with all involved parties

Qualifications

Matric

Business Analysis certifications

Relevant Agile certifications will be an advantage

Experience

3 years Agile Business Analysis experience in an IT department

Desired Skills:

DevOps

Azure

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

About The Employer:

Company Description

Do you want to be a part of building the best enterprise development team in South Africa? Do you want to use your business analysis skills to help build exciting new products and features? Come and join us at OUTsurance and help us build awesome software, using awesome technology with amazing people.

Additional Information

An ideal candidate will be able to align their personal work values to the OUTsurance values of Awesome Service, Passionate, Honest, Human, Dynamic and Recognition. Enthusiastic in dealing with challenges in a stressful, deadline orientated environment is essential

