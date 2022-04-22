IT Devops Engineer at Outsurance Insurance Company

Responsibilities
As part of the delivery team, the business analyst:
- Facilitate requirements gathering meetings with business stakeholders
- Document requirements into clear, concise user stories and acceptance criteria
- Communicate agreed requirements to the delivery team
- Map existing processes and map the To-Be processes
- Maintain changes to requirements using requirements management
- Assist the product owner with backlog refinement and prioritisation
- Be available to the team and participate in all Agile meetings such as sprint planning, stand-ups, reviews and retrospectives
- Develop and maintain effective working relationships with all involved parties
Qualifications
- Matric
- Business Analysis certifications
- Relevant Agile certifications will be an advantage
Experience
- 3 years Agile Business Analysis experience in an IT department
Desired Skills:
- DevOps
- Azure
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
About The Employer:
Company Description
Do you want to be a part of building the best enterprise development team in South Africa? Do you want to use your business analysis skills to help build exciting new products and features? Come and join us at OUTsurance and help us build awesome software, using awesome technology with amazing people.
Additional Information
An ideal candidate will be able to align their personal work values to the OUTsurance values of Awesome Service, Passionate, Honest, Human, Dynamic and Recognition. Enthusiastic in dealing with challenges in a stressful, deadline orientated environment is essential