Manager: R & D Technical Support at NRF National Research Foundation

Postion Summary:

iThemba LABS seeks to appoint a head of the department: Research Development and Technical Support who will be responsible for the overall management of the department’s facilities and staff; department budgeting and financial reporting; staff succession/employment equity plan; relations with users and stakeholders; post-graduate students supervised by staff and providing strategic leadership in senior management forum.

Key Responsibilities:

Management of staff in the Research and Development Technical Support department

Management and oversight of R&D technical projects supporting research laboratories

Ensuring adequate control and management of projects and the efficient, effective and economic implementation thereof

Evaluating and utilizing appropriate and/or enhanced technologies in the working environment for the achievement of the departmental objectives

Contributing to the technical / professional / scientific planning, processes and working operations

Ensuring that reports and regular meetings do take place to monitor and address operational inefficiencies / ineffectiveness

Managing the department’s budget and planning for future developmentCoordinating capital resource allocations across different divisions of the departmentManaging staff succession planning in line with NRF: iThemba LABS institutional equity targets Overseeing human capacity development initiatives in line with the NRF policy

Organizing national and international meetingsManagement of safety, health and environmental functions within the department

Ensuring departmental compliance with regulatory framework governing procurement

Minimum Qualification:

Masters Degree / NQF 9

Minimum Experience:

10-10 years

MSc / MEng in Electronics or Software Engineering

A PhD in Physics or Engineering will be an advantage

Experience:

A minimum of 10 years’ experience in research and development projects, inclusive of 3 years experience in a management position

Knowledge:

Representing the general interest of the Research and Development Technical Support at iThemba LABS management and at other relevant strategic platforms

Proficient in MS Office applicationsExcellent written and communication skillsKnowledge of project portfolio management, project controls, Demonstrable capability of working in a multidisciplinary project management team,Basic understanding of radiation safety (advantageous)Strong change management skills

Applicants should submit a comprehensive CV by registering and apply online through the NRF Recruitment and Selection Portal.

Applications should be accompanied by a letter of motivation indicating the applicant·s suitability for the position.

The names and contact details of at least three referees should be provided.

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

The National Research Foundation (NRF) supports and promotes research and human capital development through funding, the provision of National Research Facilities and science outreach platforms and programmes to the broader community in all fields of science and technology, including natural sciences, engineering, social sciences and humanities.

iThemba LABS is Africa’s leading research facility for accelerator-based science that is committed to advance knowledge, transforming lives and, inspiring the nation through probing fundamental structure and the origins of matter; Advancing the understanding of condensed matter; Impacting the Societal need through provision for the health and environmental sector.

