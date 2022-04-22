Python Developer

Apr 22, 2022

12 months extenadble contract

  • Proficient in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript
  • [URL Removed]
  • Python Platform
  • JSON
  • Web Services
  • Version Control and other developing tools, e.g GIT
  • Knowledge of LESS and SCSS
  • CSS and JavaScript Frameworks, e.g. Bootstrap, jQuery, etc.
  • Basic knowledge of Adobe photoshop and Illustrator
  • Experience with responsive and adaptive design
  • SEO principles
  • Systems: Working knowledge of ACM and AEM
  • Basic knowledge of Figma
  • Experience in MS Office Products
  • Business Analytical Skills
  • Knowledge of BI Tools (Tableau, Power BI, SAP BW etc)
  • Understanding Modern Data Architecture
  • BI Data Mining abilities

Data Visualization abilities

Desired Skills:

  • Angular
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • and JavaScript

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

