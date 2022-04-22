Senior BI Developer

The Role: We are recruiting a Senior BI Developer with solid experience in SSRS, SSIS, SSAS, PowerBI, SQL.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

WCG: TAPS

Technology Requirements:

Mandatory: SSRS, SSIS, SSAS, PowerBI, SQL

SSRS, SSIS, SSAS, PowerBI, SQL Preferable but highly advantageous: PowerBI, Azure Data Factory, MDS

PowerBI, Azure Data Factory, MDS Nice-to-have: Azure Functions, SSAS

Experience Required:

+5 years of experience/preferably +7 years

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

The candidate must be independent, self-sufficient and proactive.

When working with other departments, requirements is not always 100% known.

It is up to the individual to work with the customer or the BA to get the information that is required to complete a requirement.

Ability to work on a project from start to end : from project kick-off to go-live and support.

Data analysis using Data Quality Services DQS.

Design and develop PowerBI, SSRS analytic and reporting solutions as per client request.

Design and develop analytic and reporting solutions appropriate for the Business Intelligence platform.

Write SQL code and SSIS packages to create/improve/automate data cleansing/ extraction processes.

Complete change and support documentation.

Design, build, test, and execute ETL packages using SSIS.

Automate ETL jobs for recurring imports.

Create and support existing data warehouses.

Troubleshooting and issue resolution.

Mentoring junior and intermediate team members.

Ensure stories are up to date / driving their own pipeline with work activities.

