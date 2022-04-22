The Role: We are recruiting a Senior BI Developer with solid experience in SSRS, SSIS, SSAS, PowerBI, SQL.
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- WCG: TAPS
Technology Requirements:
- Mandatory: SSRS, SSIS, SSAS, PowerBI, SQL
- Preferable but highly advantageous: PowerBI, Azure Data Factory, MDS
- Nice-to-have: Azure Functions, SSAS
Experience Required:
- +5 years of experience/preferably +7 years
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- The candidate must be independent, self-sufficient and proactive.
- When working with other departments, requirements is not always 100% known.
- It is up to the individual to work with the customer or the BA to get the information that is required to complete a requirement.
- Ability to work on a project from start to end : from project kick-off to go-live and support.
- Data analysis using Data Quality Services DQS.
- Design and develop PowerBI, SSRS analytic and reporting solutions as per client request.
- Design and develop analytic and reporting solutions appropriate for the Business Intelligence platform.
- Write SQL code and SSIS packages to create/improve/automate data cleansing/ extraction processes.
- Complete change and support documentation.
- Design, build, test, and execute ETL packages using SSIS.
- Automate ETL jobs for recurring imports.
- Create and support existing data warehouses.
- Troubleshooting and issue resolution.
- Mentoring junior and intermediate team members.
- Ensure stories are up to date / driving their own pipeline with work activities.