Senior IT Specialist, Inventory Optimization

Apr 22, 2022

Job Requirements:

  • Advanced MS SQL development experience (required)
  • Advanced database querying skills (Required – Minimum of 4- 5 years)
  • MS SQL DBA experience (required)
  • ETL Tool (required) (MS SSIS or similar)
  • BI Dashboard/Visualization Tool (required – Power BI or Power BI or similar)
  • Experience with design and implementation of Infrastructure and architecture (required)
  • Minimum of 4 years’ experience in MS SQL (writing complex SQL with ability to optimize SQL queries, DBA
  • knowledge)
  • Ability to interpret business requirements and translate it into functional & design specifications
  • Analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Good written and oral communication skills, with the ability to present information and feedback in a user friendly language.
  • Well organized, with a disposition to be accurate and pay attention to detail.
  • Ability to provide technical guidance to team members.
  • Self-motivated, with the urge to understand how underlying systems & processes work and fit together.
  • Good knowledge, understanding and application of SDLC (software Development LifeCylce)
  • Driver’s license, own vehicle, ability and willingness to travel nationally and internationally, and work long
  • hours when needed.

