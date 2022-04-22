Senior Systems Administrator (1-Year Contract) (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Software Engineering & QA Consultancy in Joburg seeks the technical expertise of a Senior Systems Administrator to fill a 1 Year Contract role. You will play an integral part of a rapidly growing IT team, being responsible for the installation, monitoring and support of systems on-prem and Azure. You will utilise your skills of a Cloud Administrator and have the working knowledge of the skills required to provision, manage, monitor, and decommission Azure-related services. Additional duties consist of standard Enterprise Data center support of on-prem Servers. You will also require experience & proficiency in SQL, DNS, DHCP, Kerberos and Windows Authentication, Network and TCP/IP routing/subnetting, Cisco, PowerShell, Veeam, Symantec, Dell, Cisco & knowledge of IaaS and PaaS services.

DUTIES:

Support and maintain IT Infrastructure i.e., SDE Servers, Network and Application Infrastructure.

Track system uptime and availability and promote incremental increases to change velocity.

Drive innovation, prioritization and engineering of new cloud capabilities to bolster the operating model.

Deploy, monitor and support mission-critical cloud-based applications within SLA.

Participate in on-call support, ensuring stability and performance of production environments.

Respond to monitoring alerts according to defined playbooks and procedures.

Participate in Post Incident Reviews and discussions.

Build automation to prevent problem recurrence; eventually automate response to all non-exceptional service conditions.

Be a subject matter expert in reducing and resolving production incidents by identifying preventive controls and driving proactive efforts.

Implement and continuously refine high-quality processes and standards for infrastructure and technical operations that support agile practices and a fast-paced environment where customer needs are dynamic and evolving.

Manage changes and release pipeline of software builds via DevOps.

Work with offshore service providers where necessary to adequately provide capacity and delivery.

Support and maintain SDE monitoring and analytics to help solve unique operational challenges.

Maintain and SDE Asset Register.

Monitor and maintain all levels of network security internally and externally as per SDE scope of work.

Develop and maintain relevant IT Infrastructure policies, procedures and governance.

Generate and maintain all service and product documentation i.e., SOP, Change Control.

Manage existing and deploy new system configurations, including Windows Server, Virtualization.

Support and implement security tools, policies, and procedures in conjunction with the company’s security team.

Maintain and support SDE patch management.

Mentor and up-skill 1st line technical support resources.

Produce daily and monthly operational reports.

Produce incident reports.

Produce trending and correlation reports.

Produce Root Cause Analysis of incidents.

REQUIREMENTS:

Strong experience in implementing, monitoring and maintaining Microsoft Azure solutions, including major services related to Compute, Storage, Network and Security Strong knowledge of Backup, Restore, Recovery and high availability strategies for Microsoft Azure environments.

Strong knowledge of IaaS and PaaS services.

Windows Server and SQL database creation, configuration, upgrade, migration and patching.

Experience in troubleshooting and resolving Azure environment performance issues, connectivity issues, security issues, etc.

Ability to identify and troubleshoot Azure server and SQL database-related CPU, memory, I/O, disk space and other resources.

Strong understanding and background of working with a complex Active Directory, Azure AD, LDAP and the requirement of strictly following standards, procedures and processes.

Advanced knowledge of DNS, DHCP, Kerberos and Windows Authentication.

Knowledge of network protocols such as: DNS, SMTP, SNMP, SSH, SFTP.

Knowledge of Network and TCP/IP routing/subnetting.

Knowledge of Cisco network equipment/IOS: routing, switching, and firewalls a plus.

Knowledge of Windows operating systems.

Working knowledge of VPN connectivity and client troubleshooting.

Excellent PowerShell skills.

Experience with Azure AD, Active Directory including managing/maintaining GPOs.

In-depth understanding and experience with TCP networking:

IP addressing.

Routing.

Switch maintenance and configuration.

LAN WAN administration.

Experience working with Veeam Backup and Replication.

Experience working with Microsoft Remote Desktop Services.

Experience working with Symantec Endpoint protection.

Experience working with Dell hardware.

Experience working with Cisco network devices.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

