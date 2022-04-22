Systems Engineer

Job Purpose:

To implement, support and maintain the Postilion environment.

Educational Qualifications:

Matric

Diploma in IT

Years of Experience

5 years + Support and maintain Postilion environment

Other requirements

Fluency in English is mandatory

Strong oral and written communications skills.

Organizational and prioritization skills.

Excellent administrator with strong attention to detail.

Technology and system savvy.

Numeracy skills.

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment whilst still maintaining high levels of accuracy.

Ability to maintain supreme levels of ethical behavior and confidentiality.

Ability to identify opportunities for improvement

Work well independently without the need for supervisor input

Work well with others in team

Strong troubleshooting skills

Have knowledge of PCI DSS

SQL scripting to query and update database content advantageous

Have knowledge of Linux

Key Responsibilities:

Supporting the production environment and ensuring that adequate testing has taken place before implementing new systems or changes to existing systems.

Investigating production related queries as raised by business or external parties

Ensure that assigned project deliverables, milestones and schedules are adhered to and accomplished.

Ensure that communication channels are established with all clients at a technical level

Support of UAT and development processes as required

Documenting process, procedures and technical specification as required

Analysis of transaction related data

Provide PCI support and guidance

Crypto Key management

Core Responsibilities:

Performing of application upgrades, patching, and testing thereof

Support and management of Postilion Payment application platform.

Integration Support

Support of PCI Standards within environments.

Assist with PCI Audits

Act as subject matter expert in customers meetings or when responding to customer queries

Payment Terminal product support (Knowledge of Integrated and Stand-alone POS Terminals)

UP Framework

Communications & Working Relationships:

Internal:

Team Members

Audit and compliance

Project managers

Solutions/Security Architects

External:

Customers

Project managers

3RD Parties

Reasons for Interaction:

To ensure knowledge sharing and mentoring

To ensure audits are passed

To ensure systems availability and performance

To ensure timelines are met on deliverables

To provide input into architecture requirements for internal and external customers

Reasons for Interaction:

To build and maintain customer relationships

To ensure systems availability and performance

To ensure timelines are met on deliverables

Behavioral Competencies

The incumbent is required to have demonstrated the following competencies:

Attention to detail

Client Focus

Continuous Learning

Decision Making

Problem Solving

Collaboration with others

