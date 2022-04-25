Business Analyst

5 – 7 years relevant experience

B degree/National Diploma in Economics/Finance/IT/Accounting or equivalent (e.g., BCom Informatics, BSc Informatics, BTech); and

Diploma in Business Analysis, and

Experience in a transformational project

Experience in Business Process Modelling and Re-engineering

The main purpose of this position is to conduct business analysis on the delivery of information and communications technology (ICT) solutions for business, including but are not limited to:

Identification of systems solutions to problems, bringing business and information technology (IT) together, translating business requirements into systems requirements and conveying the business requirements into the development

Identifying solutions to business problems, focusing on business optimisation and investigating more efficient ways of working and organising resources to achieve business

Bringing together different elements of the business by performing a consolidation and innovation role in order to create new or different alternatives and solutions

Identifying stakeholders who are impacted by an initiative or share a common business need

Planning business analysis activities

Consulting with business to understand business objectives, drivers, functions and structures, and developing detailed workflow analyses

Consulting with business and technical stakeholders to elicit, analyse, communicate, document and validate requirements for changes to business processes or systems requirements

Investigating problems and proposing possible solutions by interacting with users, developers and other participating stakeholders

Analysing the feasibility of options, recommending viable solutions, validating these with stakeholders and developing the supporting business case

Working collaboratively with the business customer and technical stakeholders to document the specifications for a chosen solution in terms of information systems, processes and people requirements.

Consulting with other specialists in the BSTD as to whether a ‘build’ or ‘buy’ approach would be most appropriate given the circumstances and working with the procurement division in respect of the necessary specifications to assess service providers’ suitability for ‘buy’ decisions

Interacting with architects and developers to ensure the system is properly implemented, and monitoring whether requirements are being met

Managing the quality of the solution being deployed

Managing change requirements and specifications

Managing user acceptance testing (ensuring the deployed solution meets the business need)

Developing user manuals

Training users on the new system

Knowledge of the systems development life cycle (SDLC) (essential)

Skilled in business process modelling, analysis, design and documentation (essential)

Ability to use basic software applications (e.g., Microsoft (MS) Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, Internet and e-mail) (essential)

Skilled in using modelling tools (e.g., Visio, Casewise, Bizagi) (required)

Analytical thinking ability

Communication skills (verbal and written)

Facilitation skills

Quality orientation

Negotiation skills

Interpersonal relationship building and maintaining skills

Presentation skills

Ability to build customer loyalty

Ability to work in a team

End to end Business Analysis and Process Re-engineering services, producing the following artefacts:

Business Analysis Work Plan;

Feasibility Report / Business Case;

Business Requirements Specification Document;

Functional Requirements Specification Document;

Business Analysis Measure and Feedback Report;

Business Process Modelling document;

Training documentation; and

Training and knowledge transfer documentation

Learn more/Apply for this position