5 – 7 years relevant experience
B degree/National Diploma in Economics/Finance/IT/Accounting or equivalent (e.g., BCom Informatics, BSc Informatics, BTech); and
Diploma in Business Analysis, and
Experience in a transformational project
Experience in Business Process Modelling and Re-engineering
The main purpose of this position is to conduct business analysis on the delivery of information and communications technology (ICT) solutions for business, including but are not limited to:
- Identification of systems solutions to problems, bringing business and information technology (IT) together, translating business requirements into systems requirements and conveying the business requirements into the development
- Identifying solutions to business problems, focusing on business optimisation and investigating more efficient ways of working and organising resources to achieve business
Bringing together different elements of the business by performing a consolidation and innovation role in order to create new or different alternatives and solutions
Identifying stakeholders who are impacted by an initiative or share a common business need
Planning business analysis activities
Consulting with business to understand business objectives, drivers, functions and structures, and developing detailed workflow analyses
Consulting with business and technical stakeholders to elicit, analyse, communicate, document and validate requirements for changes to business processes or systems requirements
Investigating problems and proposing possible solutions by interacting with users, developers and other participating stakeholders
Analysing the feasibility of options, recommending viable solutions, validating these with stakeholders and developing the supporting business case
Working collaboratively with the business customer and technical stakeholders to document the specifications for a chosen solution in terms of information systems, processes and people requirements.
Consulting with other specialists in the BSTD as to whether a ‘build’ or ‘buy’ approach would be most appropriate given the circumstances and working with the procurement division in respect of the necessary specifications to assess service providers’ suitability for ‘buy’ decisions
Interacting with architects and developers to ensure the system is properly implemented, and monitoring whether requirements are being met
Managing the quality of the solution being deployed
Managing change requirements and specifications
Managing user acceptance testing (ensuring the deployed solution meets the business need)
Developing user manuals
Training users on the new system
- Knowledge of the systems development life cycle (SDLC) (essential)
- Skilled in business process modelling, analysis, design and documentation (essential)
- Ability to use basic software applications (e.g., Microsoft (MS) Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, Internet and e-mail) (essential)
- Skilled in using modelling tools (e.g., Visio, Casewise, Bizagi) (required)
- Analytical thinking ability
- Communication skills (verbal and written)
- Facilitation skills
- Quality orientation
- Negotiation skills
- Interpersonal relationship building and maintaining skills
- Presentation skills
- Ability to build customer loyalty
- Ability to work in a team
End to end Business Analysis and Process Re-engineering services, producing the following artefacts:
- Business Analysis Work Plan;
- Feasibility Report / Business Case;
- Business Requirements Specification Document;
- Functional Requirements Specification Document;
- Business Analysis Measure and Feedback Report;
- Business Process Modelling document;
- Training documentation; and
Training and knowledge transfer documentation