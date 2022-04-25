Business analyst and strategist

An experienced analyst with the following skills is sought
- Very advanced Excel analytical skills
- Advanced DATA SET / DATA Table skills in excel
- Power BI development skills
- Capability to do business what if analysis in the E2E Value chain environment (interpreting the data, and do what if analysis mainly on a strategic level / questions from Exco / scenario analysis).
Work to set-up the current business data into a relational database.
Very interesting and rewarding opportunity!
Desired Skills:
- Excel Advanced
- BI
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Successful FMCG comapny and well known Brand