Business analyst and strategist

Apr 25, 2022

An experienced analyst with the following skills is sought

  • Very advanced Excel analytical skills
  • Advanced DATA SET / DATA Table skills in excel
  • Power BI development skills
  • Capability to do business what if analysis in the E2E Value chain environment (interpreting the data, and do what if analysis mainly on a strategic level / questions from Exco / scenario analysis).

Work to set-up the current business data into a relational database.
Very interesting and rewarding opportunity!

Desired Skills:

  • Excel Advanced
  • BI

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Successful FMCG comapny and well known Brand

