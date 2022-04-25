Business analyst and strategist

An experienced analyst with the following skills is sought

Very advanced Excel analytical skills

Advanced DATA SET / DATA Table skills in excel

Power BI development skills

Capability to do business what if analysis in the E2E Value chain environment (interpreting the data, and do what if analysis mainly on a strategic level / questions from Exco / scenario analysis).

Work to set-up the current business data into a relational database.

Very interesting and rewarding opportunity!

Desired Skills:

Excel Advanced

BI

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Successful FMCG comapny and well known Brand

