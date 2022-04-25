Business Analyst at Parvana Recruitment

Role Responsibilities:

Liaising with business stakeholders to design and facilitate enterprise-wide solutions.

Documenting system and process solutions.

Collaborating with team members on the implementation of the solutions designed.

Facilitating adoption of the solutions for internal and external clients.

Collaborating with all disciplines and benchmarking value adding solutions.

Managing vendor relationships for projects involving third parties.

Providing training / development.

Proactively propose workable solutions to clients (internal and external).

Minimising risks to the business by preventing adverse developments.

Identifying opportunities for improvements to services or programs.

Proactively and continuously reviewing and updating the risk and issue(s) register.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification / degree

Relevant Skills / Experience:

3 years’ Business Analyst experience.

Experience in the following would be beneficial:

2 years’ shipping industry knowledge and experience an advantage



3 years management and/or supervisory experience.

Ability to solve problems effectively using logic, analysis, past experiences, and experimentation.

Experience with ethical and anti-corruption policies.

Experience working with corporate governance and best practice.

Ability to do the following:

Analyse complex problems spanning over multiple areas/systems



Multitask and prioritise



Work in fast-paced environment

Work Location / Type:

Based in Cape Town but they can accommodate remote working as they do offer a hybrid working model.

