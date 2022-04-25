Business Analyst IT

As the BA you will play an integral role in the planning, design, execution, testing, and monitoring of ICT projects and will serve as an advocate for industry best practices in Business Analysis (aligned with BABOK).

Minimum Requirements:

A Degree in Information Systems / Computer Science or equivalent NQF-7 qualification,

At least 5 year’s relevant IT Business Analysis experience,

An industry recognized accreditation / certification in the systems or business analysis field,

Exposure and understanding of the BABOK Framework,

Excellent Communication and Writing Skills.

Other:

Project Management exposure and general knowledge of project management lifecycles,

Good technical writing skills,

Excellent attention to detail,

Excellent organisational skills,

Strong critical thinking, problem solving and analytical skills, including a thorough understanding of how to interpret business needs and translate them into application and operational requirements,

Strong interpersonal, consensus building and influencing skills and the ability to interact with diverse stakeholder groups from executives, senior managers, administrative and academic staff, to technical teams and suppliers,

Good time management skills and the ability to work under pressure to meet deadlines,

Experienced in analysing complex issues and facilitating appropriate solutions,

Demonstrated ability to work both unsupervised and collaboratively within a team to deliver results within agreed deadlines,

Demonstrates Emotional Intelligence and adaptability,

Acts as a positive change agent within the ICS department and the broader community,

Delivers engaging, informative, well-organized presentations,

Delivers high-quality, well-constructed, professional documentation and reporting,

Skilled at communicating difficult/sensitive information tactfully,

Exposure to, or Knowledge of projects in the Higher Education sector would be advantageous.

