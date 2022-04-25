Data Centre Engineer

They are looking for 2-3 years’ experience as a BDS / Linux / Windows / Solaris Administrator
2-3yrs customer support and good understanding of data centre layout
Experience with network cables is essential
Installing and troubleshooting enterprise-class server hardware, disk arrays, controllers and peripheral devices
Extensive understanding of IT Industry, specifically ISP and Telco Industries, excellent knowledge of network monitoring & security principles
Qualifications:
A minimum of Matric
Network+
CCNA
MCSE and related certifications
Juniper, Fortinet, Cisco related certification
National Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree in technical field
Related vendor certifications will also be advantageous
Extensive knowledge of SMTP, DNS, Radius, POP / IMAP
Scripting capabilities in python / php / perl / bash or related
language
Extensive knowledge of TCP / IP protocol stacks and firewall
security in an inter-networking environment
Excellent knowledge on computing hardware
Experience with monitoring and systems management tools
including: Splunk / ELK, syslog, Nagios / Cacti
Excellent command of spoken and written English
Experience with backup / recovery systems
Network switching technologies