Intermediate Data Engineer

Minimum Requirements
- Understanding of DevOps – Automation, Scripting, building CI/CD pipelines
- Sc or B.Eng in Computer Science, or ND IT or relevant work experience
- 3+ years of experience in an enterprise IT development environment
- Sc or B.Eng in Computer Science, or ND IT or relevant work experience
- 2+ years of experience in bash scripting
Responsibilities
- Perform support and maintenance and troubleshooting of the various development tools / systems
- Support program and project specific requirements that may arise
- Mitigate security vulnerabilities tin the Development environment
- Some afterhours work will be required from time to time
- Perform system build and release when assistance is required – this is key to identifying areas of improvement
- Design, development, implementation, migration and support of a comprehensive build and release management process and technical solution to support the development processes, using existing tools as a starting point, but building on the same or other open source, and possibly commercial tools, moving forward
- Ensure the uptime and availability and performance of all components of the solution
- Scan, monitor and alert all security vulnerabilities in our developed code
- Perform Database related task ie Installation , monitoring, tuning, Data migration etc
Desired Skills:
- intermediate devs ops engineer
- IT development
- Computer Science
- Installation
- Monitoring
- Turning
- Data migration
- support and maintenance
- Troubleshooting
- Continuous Integration
- Test-Driven Development
- Big data
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma