Intermediate Data Engineer

Apr 25, 2022

Minimum Requirements

  • Understanding of DevOps – Automation, Scripting, building CI/CD pipelines
  • Sc or B.Eng in Computer Science, or ND IT or relevant work experience
  • 3+ years of experience in an enterprise IT development environment
  • Sc or B.Eng in Computer Science, or ND IT or relevant work experience
  • 2+ years of experience in bash scripting

Responsibilities

  • Perform support and maintenance and troubleshooting of the various development tools / systems
  • Support program and project specific requirements that may arise
  • Mitigate security vulnerabilities tin the Development environment
  • Some afterhours work will be required from time to time
  • Perform system build and release when assistance is required – this is key to identifying areas of improvement
  • Design, development, implementation, migration and support of a comprehensive build and release management process and technical solution to support the development processes, using existing tools as a starting point, but building on the same or other open source, and possibly commercial tools, moving forward
  • Ensure the uptime and availability and performance of all components of the solution
  • Scan, monitor and alert all security vulnerabilities in our developed code
  • Perform Database related task ie Installation , monitoring, tuning, Data migration etc

Desired Skills:

  • intermediate devs ops engineer
  • IT development
  • Computer Science
  • Installation
  • Monitoring
  • Turning
  • Data migration
  • support and maintenance
  • Troubleshooting
  • Continuous Integration
  • Test-Driven Development
  • Big data

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position