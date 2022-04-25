IT Devops Engineer

We are looking for a DevOps Engineer to help us build functional systems that improve customer experience.
DevOps Engineer responsibilities include deploying product updates, identifying production issues and implementing integrations that meet customer needs. Ultimately, you will execute and automate operational processes fast, accurately and securely.
Roles & Outcomes:
- Maintaining, building, and setting up new development tools and infrastructure
- Working on ways to automate and improve development and release processes
- Ensuring that systems are safe and secure against cybersecurity threats
- Working with software developers and software engineers to ensure that development follows established processes and works as intended
- Planning out projects and being involved in project management decisions
- Improve integration of code between teams
- Deploy releases, updates, and fixes
- Provide technical support to developers
- Build tools to reduce occurrences of errors and improve developer and customer experience
- Develop software to integrate with internal back-end systems
- Develop scripts to analyse and visualise important metrics about development processes
Education & Qualifications:
- Higher Degree or diploma in IT or related field
- Excellent work ethics, punctual, enthusiastic and willing to learn
- Fluent in spoken and written English
- Team player with the ability to work in small teams
- Be able and willing to travel abroad
Experience:
- Experience as a DevOps Engineer or similar software engineering role
- Proficient with git and git workflows
- Knowledge of gitlab, yocto, and cmake is a bonus
- Good knowledge of Python
- Working knowledge of databases and SQL
- Problem-solving attitude
- Collaborative team spirit
Desired Skills:
- devops
- SQL
- Software Engineering
- software development
- gitlab
- yocto
- cmake
- python
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
– Fast growing, well-established international company.
– leading experts in their field
– creating and developing exciting new next-generation technology for autonoumous driving
– Cape Town together with our team in Germany is a diverse group of forward thinkers with our main focus being Time Sensitive Networking.
– High Team Spirit
– Pride themselves in open commuinication channel
– Open minded and collborative culture