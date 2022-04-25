IT Devops Engineer

We are looking for a DevOps Engineer to help us build functional systems that improve customer experience.

DevOps Engineer responsibilities include deploying product updates, identifying production issues and implementing integrations that meet customer needs. Ultimately, you will execute and automate operational processes fast, accurately and securely.

Roles & Outcomes:

Maintaining, building, and setting up new development tools and infrastructure

Working on ways to automate and improve development and release processes

Ensuring that systems are safe and secure against cybersecurity threats

Working with software developers and software engineers to ensure that development follows established processes and works as intended

Planning out projects and being involved in project management decisions

Improve integration of code between teams

Deploy releases, updates, and fixes

Provide technical support to developers

Build tools to reduce occurrences of errors and improve developer and customer experience

Develop software to integrate with internal back-end systems

Develop scripts to analyse and visualise important metrics about development processes

Education & Qualifications:

Higher Degree or diploma in IT or related field

Excellent work ethics, punctual, enthusiastic and willing to learn

Fluent in spoken and written English

Team player with the ability to work in small teams

Be able and willing to travel abroad

Experience:

Experience as a DevOps Engineer or similar software engineering role

Proficient with git and git workflows

Knowledge of gitlab, yocto, and cmake is a bonus

Good knowledge of Python

Working knowledge of databases and SQL

Problem-solving attitude

Collaborative team spirit

Desired Skills:

devops

SQL

Software Engineering

software development

gitlab

yocto

cmake

python

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

– Be willing to travel aborad

– Fast growing, well-established international company.

– leading experts in their field

– creating and developing exciting new next-generation technology for autonoumous driving

– Cape Town together with our team in Germany is a diverse group of forward thinkers with our main focus being Time Sensitive Networking.

– High Team Spirit

– Pride themselves in open commuinication channel

– Open minded and collborative culture

Learn more/Apply for this position