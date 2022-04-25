Programme Administrator

Five to Eight years experience in Programme Administration

Programme or project administration short courses / certification

Scheduling of programme meeting, including arranging catering when required;

Assist with monthly PMO and executive reporting;

Perform secretariat duties for the programme steering committee meeting;

Taking minutes of meetings;

Updating project schedules;

processing and filing (physical and electronic) of all programme documentation;

Reviewing and tracking programme deliverables;

Attend to project related change management material;

Assisting with on-boarding / off-boarding and vetting of new programme team members;

Travel reservations;

Communications; and

Provide and/or assist with any other services or task ancillary to, or closely related to the above

Assist in compiling and maintaining mandatory project documentation (e.g. information relating to project charter, business case, project plan and change request) in order to ensure project compliance in terms of Programme Management Office standards and

Collate and manage project information and reports, to ensure that relevant stakeholders are adequately informed of project

Liaise with various stakeholders (internal and external) throughout project life cycle in order to maintain effective communication on all matters relating to

Update and maintain project schedules, highlighting deviations, to ensure that project timelines are adhered to, and to allow for planning adjustments.

Maintain a project repository, to ensure that project information is accessible to all stakeholders and available for audit

Schedule meetings, consolidate information for meetings, maintain and disseminate minutes and ensure follow up of actions as per the

Record, update and maintain lessons learnt, risks, issues and action logs, to allow management of project risks by the project

Contain and follow up on project activities in the absence of the project manager, to ensure project

Maintain the financial spreadsheet in order to keep track of This includes liaising with vendors and information technology financial management to ensure timely payment of invoices.

Process invoices for

Assist with resource allocations

Strong administrative skills

Computer literacy, especially in the Microsoft Office products, including MS Project

A high level of written and spoken English

Good communication skills

The ability to work in teams, liaise with people, handle conflict and to work under pressure

