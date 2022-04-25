Project Manager

Role Purpose

Ensure delivery of business solutions by managing projects throughout the project and delivery lifecycle in close collaboration with internal- and external parties where dependencies exist.

Responsibilities and work outputs

Manage, facilitate, collaborate and co-ordinate the project delivery process with the lifecycle framework

Develop, maintain and distribute relevant project documentation (e.g. the project plan, strategy, scope and objectives)

Monitor, maintain and report on the project progress

Develop and maintain a relationship with future and existing clients and stakeholders

Achieve all project objectives and complete these objectives to the relevant clients’ satisfaction

Keep abreast of project management best practices and trends

Consult with internal and external stakeholders to pro-actively address issues and risks

Identify and manage dependencies between projects

Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service

Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge

Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas

Take ownership for driving career developmentKnowledge

Microsoft Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

Relevant MS Project / Project Management software

Project Management lifecycle, from conception to close-out

Agile methodology (preferred)Skills

Business acumen

Presentation skills

Planning and organising skills

Interpersonal skills

Facilitation skills

Desired Skills:

Project resources

Project plan

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

About The Employer:

help people grow their savings, protect what matters to them and invest for the future. We help companies and organisations care for and reward their employees and members.

