Project Manager

Role Purpose
Ensure delivery of business solutions by managing projects throughout the project and delivery lifecycle in close collaboration with internal- and external parties where dependencies exist.
Responsibilities and work outputs
- Manage, facilitate, collaborate and co-ordinate the project delivery process with the lifecycle framework
- Develop, maintain and distribute relevant project documentation (e.g. the project plan, strategy, scope and objectives)
- Monitor, maintain and report on the project progress
- Develop and maintain a relationship with future and existing clients and stakeholders
- Achieve all project objectives and complete these objectives to the relevant clients’ satisfaction
- Keep abreast of project management best practices and trends
- Consult with internal and external stakeholders to pro-actively address issues and risks
- Identify and manage dependencies between projects
- Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service
- Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge
- Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas
- Take ownership for driving career developmentKnowledge
- Microsoft Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
- Relevant MS Project / Project Management software
- Project Management lifecycle, from conception to close-out
- Agile methodology (preferred)Skills
- Business acumen
- Presentation skills
- Planning and organising skills
- Interpersonal skills
- Facilitation skills
Desired Skills:
- Project resources
- Project plan
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours
About The Employer:
help people grow their savings, protect what matters to them and invest for the future. We help companies and organisations care for and reward their employees and members.