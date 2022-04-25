Scrum Master

Scrum Master II

Cape Town – On Site

Permanent

Salary Range

650k – 850k CTC / Year

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB

To be accountable for removing impediments to the ability of the team to deliver the product goals and deliverables, to act as a buffer between the team and any distracting influences.

The Scrum Master ensures that the Scrum process is used as intended. Must be able to enforce the rules of Scrum, often chairs key meetings, and challenges the team to improve.

ROLE RESPONSIBILITIES

Ability to play multiple roles either as a Scrum Master on Agile scrum teams or can be flexible to play the role of project management in a traditional project environment depending on the need

Focus on delivering fully tested, independent, valuable small features across the mobile channels

The ability to work within a team and provide mentorship and lead digital agencies

The ability to manage multiple scrum projects working towards the business objectives.

Responsible for enacting Scrum values and practices

Build-in instability – the ability to challenge the team in accomplishing the business objectives.

Self organizing project teams – manage the core principals of SCRUM:

Teams autonomy.

Self-transcendence in pushing to achieve the objectives and constantly improve their practices.

Cross-fertilization of the necessary disciplines across the teams.

Overlapping development phases – help implementing the product definition, understand and provide feedback on the user experience and user interface.

Organizational transfer of learning – foster adoption of successful processes by assigning experienced team members to new projects as existing projects are completed.

Apply Agile best practice within the work environment.

Removes impediments

Ensuring a team’s ability to deliver on its sprint promises remains unobstructed.

Adhere to scrum process and communication to product owner.

Removing any impediments that prevent a team from completing the work it has negotiated for a given sprint.

Enable close cooperation across all roles and functions

To effectively communicate to all stakeholders, both internally and externally.

To negotiate work for a given sprint.

Expert in people management

Analysis and investigation

To compile sprint backlogs and remove any impediments.

To report back to the product owner on the status of the various projects.

Perform analysis on completed projects and provide insight into enhancements into the [URL Removed]

3-5 years working experience within the IT industry

3+ years experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architectures, system analysis and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC).

2 years experience in all aspects of

Agile methodology and SCRUM implementation

Qualifications

Matric plus applicable tertiary equivalent experience or preferably, an ICT relevant diploma or degree from a recognised tertiary institution.

MI – Agile Certified Practitioners (ACP)

PMP certification

Prince2 Certified (Foundation or Practitioner)

Scrum Alliance – Certified Scrum Master or Certified Scrum Product Owner

Knowledge and Skills

Essential:

Presentations skills

Creative and analytical skills

Commercial and business understanding of the broader retail industry

Dynamic personality and the ability to think outside the box

Excellent communication skills – written and oral

Excellent organisation and facilitation skills

Excellent team-working, interpersonal skills

Leadership skills – Strategic thinker, people management

Management skills – organizational, time management, delivery and planning management

Strong conflict management skills

Experience with the implementation of SCRUM in an organization

Desired Skills:

Agile

Scrum

Scrum Management

Conflict Resolution

Presentation Skills

SDLC

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position