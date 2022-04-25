Senior Business Analyst
Cape Town – On Site
Contract – 12 months
Salary Range
R300 – R400 / Hour
MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB
This role plays an instrumental role across business and delivery teams to ensure that solutions are delivered according to the business requirements considering cost, user and organisation benefit. The nature of projects in this role are generally across domains, high profile and complex in nature demanding expert business, process and technology perspectives and recommendations.
Please send a CV to [Email Address Removed]ca
ROLE RESPONSIBILITIES
Information Seeking & Analysis
Leadership, Facilitation & Influencing
Communication, Building & Maintaining Relationships
Organising, multitasking & time management
Knowledge and Application
Company and Team Values
EXPERIENCE
- Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).
- Business Process Management experience
- Facilitation or Coaching qualification / experience
- Business understanding of the broader retail industry
- Aris experience
- SuccessFactors experience
- SAP HR experience
Qualifications
- Relevant Degree with 5 to 8 years related experience.
- Advanced BA certification, CBAP, AAC or similar
- Facilitation or Coaching qualification (Desirable)
Knowledge and Skills
- Excellent communication, both written and verbal
- Excellent relationship management and collaboration skills
- Good planning and time management skills
- Willingness to coach and mentor junior team members
- Good business and IT acumen
- Self-starter, with a can-do attitude
- Customer focused
- Analytical thinking
- Decision making
- Results driven
Desired Skills:
- Human Resources
- – SAP HR experience
- Business analysis
- Sap Hr
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree