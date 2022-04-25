Senior Data Engineer

A fantastic opportunity has become available at a leading bank for a Senior Data Engineer to join their team. The incumbent will be responsible for assisting in designing and building data pipelines and infrastructure for data analytics projects in order to ensure effective movement, collection, integration, storage and provisioning of data to meet business objectives through sound understanding of business unit requirements and frequent collaboration with relevant stakeholders.

Key Responsibilities:

You will be tasked with managing and organising diverse data sets, while also keeping an eye out for trends or inconsistencies that will impact data science models.

Use various methods to transform raw data into useful data systems, for storage in existing or new databases.

Overall, you’ll strive for efficiency by aligning data systems with our business goals.

You will also be involved with data ecosystem design work.

Analyse and organise raw data

Build data systems and pipelines

Evaluate business needs and objectives

Interpret trends and patterns

Conduct complex data analysis and report on results

Prepare data for prescriptive and predictive modelling

Combine raw information from different sources

Explore ways to enhance data quality and reliability

Identify opportunities for data acquisition

Collaborate with data scientists and architects on several projects

Qualifications and Experience:

Minimum Qualification – Bachelors Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or Information Systems

Experience – 3 to 5 years in Extract, Transform and Load (ETL) of data from source systems or experience in data integration for consumption use cases

Strong analytical skills and the ability to combine data from different sources

Be familiar with several programming languages and have knowledge of machine learning models.

Detail-oriented, with excellent organisational skills and experience in this field

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

ETL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position