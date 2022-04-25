Tester

JUNIOR TECHNICAL ASSISTANT/TESTER

We are looking for an enthusiastic technical assistant/tester to support our team with technical tasks.

You will be required to provide basic technical assistance, testing, installing, diagnosing, repairing, maintaining, and upgrading hardware and equipment while ensuring optimal workstation performance. The person will also troubleshoot problem areas in a timely and accurate fashion, and provide end user training and assistance where required.

Roles & Outcomes:

Device and software testing

Documentation / Technical Authoring

Problem Solving

Provide technical support to developers

Systems Testing

User Support

Firmware updating and testing

Technical system building

Customer device testing

Fast construction and testing of new tech ideas.

Education & Qualifications:

Diploma in IT or related field beneficial

Excellent work ethics, punctual, enthusiastic and willing to learn

Fluent in spoken and written English

Team player with the ability to work in small teams

Experience:

Building and installing of PCs and other equipment

Electronics knowledge beneficial

Knowledge / Experience with hardware platforms; raspberry PI etc.

Basic linux command line scripting knowledge / Bash scripting

Some ethernet knowledge (IP setup, switches setup, using tools like wireshark for packet dissection etc)

Basic programming with Python and other language

Desired Skills:

device testing

raspberry PI

bash scipting

electronics

firmware

systems testing

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

– Be willing to travel aborad

– Fast growing, well-established international company.

– leading experts in their field

– creating and developing exciting new next-generation technology for autonoumous driving

– Cape Town together with our team in Germany is a diverse group of forward thinkers with our main focus being Time Sensitive Networking.

– High Team Spirit

– Pride themselves in open commuinication channel

– Open minded and collborative culture

Learn more/Apply for this position