JUNIOR TECHNICAL ASSISTANT/TESTER
We are looking for an enthusiastic technical assistant/tester to support our team with technical tasks.
You will be required to provide basic technical assistance, testing, installing, diagnosing, repairing, maintaining, and upgrading hardware and equipment while ensuring optimal workstation performance. The person will also troubleshoot problem areas in a timely and accurate fashion, and provide end user training and assistance where required.
Roles & Outcomes:
- Device and software testing
- Documentation / Technical Authoring
- Problem Solving
- Provide technical support to developers
- Systems Testing
- User Support
- Firmware updating and testing
- Technical system building
- Customer device testing
- Fast construction and testing of new tech ideas.
Education & Qualifications:
- Diploma in IT or related field beneficial
- Excellent work ethics, punctual, enthusiastic and willing to learn
- Fluent in spoken and written English
- Team player with the ability to work in small teams
Experience:
- Building and installing of PCs and other equipment
- Electronics knowledge beneficial
- Knowledge / Experience with hardware platforms; raspberry PI etc.
- Basic linux command line scripting knowledge / Bash scripting
- Some ethernet knowledge (IP setup, switches setup, using tools like wireshark for packet dissection etc)
- Basic programming with Python and other language
Desired Skills:
- device testing
- raspberry PI
- bash scipting
- electronics
- firmware
- systems testing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
– Be willing to travel aborad
– Fast growing, well-established international company.
– leading experts in their field
– creating and developing exciting new next-generation technology for autonoumous driving
– Cape Town together with our team in Germany is a diverse group of forward thinkers with our main focus being Time Sensitive Networking.
– High Team Spirit
– Pride themselves in open commuinication channel
– Open minded and collborative culture