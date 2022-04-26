Automation Tester at Reverside

Automation Tester in Johannesburg

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

We are looking for Automation Tester Professionals with 3 years of solid development experience in Design automation testing plans, and develop automation test scripts for multiple technical products, and having a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Requirements:

• Proactively contribute & participate in the full solution development lifecycle as a member of a squad /multiple squads as a QA automation specialist engineer

• Actively participate in daily Scrum and project planning meetings.

• Participate and analyze test automation requirements during the requirements analysis phase of

• Prepare QA & Automation testing documentation (planning, design, execution, and sustainability)

• Develop automation test plans

• Develop and execute automated test scripts using various technologies (automated scripts, test harnesses, SQL scripts, etc.)

• Perform various types of automation testing (regression, integration, black box, scalability)

• Evaluate automated test cases and analyze & report results

• Facilitate test plan/case reviews within squads

• Work with product engineers to evaluate software/solution quality & provide recommendations for improvement/enhancement

• Contribute to the design and selection of testing frameworks for business applications

• Deliver all automation & technical testing deliverables on time (always)

• Provide the required project/scrum-related information/feedback on deliverables (e.g. progress, tracking, quality, etc.)

• Conduct performance monitoring on applications/components of applications for which you’ve designed and executed test scripts/plans

Other Skills:



Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

