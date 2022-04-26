BI Technical Consultant at Datafin Recruitment

A fast-paced provider of cutting-edge Software Solutions urgently a highly analytical BI Technical Consultant who enjoys solving complex problems and feels right at home in the world of data & dashboards. Your core role will be to convert a large amount of data into concrete, simple and visually attractive information. You will work on both functional and technical solutions creating dashboards, data-driven applications (C#) and ETL packages (SSIS) & build SSRS reports. You will also build and maintain cubes, performance indicators, fact tables and views (performance frameworks). You must have experience in a similar role, C# skills, knowledge, and experience with APIs and / or Microsoft SQL Server Analysis Services, ETL, SSRS and SSIS.

1 – 5 Years relevant work experience.

Demonstrable knowledge of C# is a Must.

Demonstrable knowledge and experience with ETL, Microsoft SQL Server Integration Services & Reporting Services.

Knowledge and experience with APIs and / or Microsoft SQL Server Analysis Services.

Analytical and high problem-solving ability.

Good communicative skills.

