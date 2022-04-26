Business Analyst at Small Enterprise Finance Agency – SEFA

JOB TITLE: BUSINESS ANALYST (12 MONTHS FIXED-TERM CONTRACT)

PURPOSE OF THE JOB: Reporting to the Programme Manager, the successful candidate will be required to deliver a range of functions from business requirements definition, functional requirements definition, AS-IS and TO-BE process definitions & mapping. Will be required to review and understand the structure, policies and operations of sefa and to recommend solutions that enable the organisation to achieve its goals through the specific projects and programmes.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS: The incumbent will be required to perform, among other things, the following key focus areas:

Manage the business requirements phase to identify and evaluate business needs and make appropriate business solutions recommendations

Analyse the feasibility of, and develops & documents requirements for new processes and/or new systems and/or enhancements to existing processes/systems; ensures the process/system design fits the needs of the organisation/users.

Develop requirements specifications according to standard templates or develop templates if not available.

Design and document workflow and make appropriate recommendations that will positively impact operational effectiveness.

Critically evaluate information gathered from multiple sources, reconcile conflicts, decompose high-level information gathered from multiple sources into details, abstract up from low-level information to a general understanding, and distinguish user request from the underlying true needs.

Develop the traceability matrix – a cross matrix that records requirements through each stage of the requirements gathering process. It matches high level concepts to scope items, which map to individual requirements, which map to corresponding function. The matrix takes into account changes in scope during the project life. At the end of a project, this matrix shows each function built into a system, its source, and the reason that any stated requirements may not have been delivered.

Define report specifications – purpose, attributes, owners and runtime parameters.

Serves as conduit between the customer/project team and the software development team through which requirements flow.

Assist with testing and quality control of processes/systems.

Where required, defines, develops and implements quality assurance practices and procedures, end user test plans and other QA assessments in consultation with Information Technology.

Works with Information Technology to conduct testing to meet project deadlines.

EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE:

B-Degree or equivalent qualification(s) with 5 years of business analysis experience.

At least 5 years of management experience with strong business acumen.

Excellent Information & technology proficiency and must have at least 5 years of working experience in an IT environment.

Must have a good understanding of information and data management.

Proven experience working with Visio and Excel and developing and maintaining various analyses and reporting tools.

CRITICAL COMPETENCIES:

Project management

Communication and presentation skills.

Champion for change.

Problem solving and decision making abilities.

Excellent attention to detail.

Proven technical & report writing skills.

Strategic management

Contract management

Financial management

People management

Quality management

Policy conceptualisation and implementation

Stakeholder management

EMPLOYMENT EQUITY:

sefa is an equal opportunity employer, and as such preference will be given to qualifying candidates from the designated groups.

CLOSING DATE 29 April 2022

PLEASE NOTE: Short-listed candidates may be required to undergo a competency assessments and verification of all their credentials. Communication will be limited to short-listed candidates only.

About The Employer:

Small Enterprise Finance Agency Soc Ltd (sefa), a development finance institution (DFI), established to provide access to finance for Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs), including Co-operatives, seeks to employ the BUSINESS ANALYST. sefa is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and is under the Executive Authority of the Department of Small Business Development (DSBD).

