Developer – C# (MASTER) at Parvana Recruitment

Apr 26, 2022

Responsibilities:

  • Deliver code that is functional, understandable, maintainable and testable.
  • Work closely with analysts, documenters and testers.
  • Automated testing of features developed.
  • Deliver technical documentation as and when required.
  • Act as a mentor to all team members on their assigned project tasks.
  • Participate in training design, documentation and delivery efforts.
  • Participate in agile team meetings.
  • Utilise version control, build, continuous integration solutions and code quality tools as required.

Qualifications:

  • Tertiary education with programming background

Skills / Experience:

  • Microsoft C#
  • Design patterns (e.g. MVC, Web API2 etc.)
  • Good working knowledge of SQL and Relational databases
  • Visual Studio 2013+
  • Source Control (e.g. TFS and GIT)
  • Domain Driven Design.
  • Unit testing frameworks

Nice to Haves:

  • JavaScript and front-end frameworks
  • AJAX
  • REST API’s
  • ITIL knowledge.
  • SOA.
  • XAML, XML

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • SQL
  • Visual Studio 2013+

